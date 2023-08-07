Listen: THE PURPLE PODCAST - Alia Hodge and Serge Clivio Discuss Pop Culture Through a Performer's Lens

Performers Alia Hodge and Serge Clivio are no stranger to a microphone! However, their recent podcast venture is something that is brand new to them. Premiering on August 7th, The Purple Podcast is the home for Alia and Serge to chat about popular culture through a performer's lens. During the first few minutes of Episode 1, they mention how they get to bring a theater and performance background to how they talk about pop culture happenings, something many of their counterparts may lack. Every episode will offer a donation link to a cause that is close to both of the host's hearts - a give-back aspect that they pride themselves on when putting out new art.

Alia Hodge holds a strong resume of credits to her name. She has been seen touring around the world in shows like RENT (The 20th Anniversary tour) and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (National Tour). Most recently, she was seen in the MUNY's production of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical. Serge Clivio has also performed at various regional theaters around the country, and can be seen in several of his solo concerts. Clivio made a dent into his solo career by premiering on Season 1 of ABC's reboot of American Idol, and since has gone on to release a studio EP, album and perform on stages like 54 Below, The Cutting Room and more. Both found each other at the Boston Conservatory at Berklee College of Music, while studying Musical Theatre. What is now a 10+ year friendship, came shortly after meeting.

You can listen to The Purple Podcast on Spotify and Apple Podcasts. Their first episode discusses their experience during Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour at MetLife Stadium and more pop culture happenings. New episodes drop biweekly, on Monday's. You can follow Alia on social media @blackiesnackie and Serge @sergeclivio. The Purple Podcast is streaming now.