Listen: Jeff Goldblum Unveils 'Night Blooms' Album Feat. Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, & More
Goldblum is supporting the album with a tour that includes stops in San Diego, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Seattle, Denver, Portland, Phoenix, and more.
Jeff Goldblum has released ‘Night Blooms’, out now on Universal's Fontana label. Serving as a jazzy companion album to his 2025 record ‘Still Blooming,' ‘Night Blooms’ features Goldblum's longtime band The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra and collaborations with Wicked co-stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande.
Hot on the heels of Goldblum’s turn as the Wizard in the two-part Wicked movie, the album includes a cover of The Wizard of Oz favorite "If I Only Had a Brain," with co-star Erivo.
Also on the album are new takes on standards from Hollywood’s golden era, a detour into pop, and a cover of the Rodgers and Hart classic “Bewitched, Bothered and Bewildered” with Charlie Puth. The album also features Melody Gardot, dodie, Haley Reinhart, Maiya Sykes, and Scarlett Johansson
A Night Blooms Tour is currently underway, taking Goldblum and his band to international and stateside venues to showcase the album, including stops in San Diego, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Seattle, Denver, Portland, Phoenix, and more, which will be supported by symphony orchestras. Tickets and more information are available here.
Goldblum is an actor of the stage and screen who is known for roles in films like Jurassic Park, Independence Day, The Fly, and more. Most recently, he played the Wizard in the two-part film adaptation of Wicked. He was last seen on Broadway in 2012 in Seminar.
The ‘Night Blooms’ Tour Dates:
06/03 – Manchester, UK @ Palace Theatre
06/20 – Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Jazz Festival
06/30 – London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall &
07/02 – Madrid, ES @ Noches del Botánico
07/05 – Barcelona, ES @ Auditori Fòrum CCIB
07/07 – Antwerp, BE @ Queen Elizabeth Hall
07/09 – Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel
08/23 – San Diego, CA @ The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park *
08/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Blue Note LA
08/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Blue Note LA
10/03 – Fairfax, VA @ George Mason University
10/06 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Hall +
10/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ Miller Theater
10/09 – St. Louis, MO @ Powell Hall ^
10/11 – Seattle, WA @ Benaroya Hall #
10/13 – Denver, CO @ Boettcher Concert Hall ~
10/15 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall †
10/17 – Phoenix, AZ @ Musical Instrument Museum
10/18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Musical Instrument Museum
& = w/ The Heritage Orchestra
* = w/ San Diego Symphony Orchestra
+ = w/ Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra
^ = w/ St. Louis Symphony Orchestra
# = w/ Seattle Symphony
~ = w/ Colorado Symphony
† = w/ Oregon Symphony
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