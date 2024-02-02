Listen: Ingrid Michaelson and Jason Mraz Reunite For New Single 'Love Is'

The song is now streaming everywhere!

By: Feb. 02, 2024

POPULAR

12 Broadway Shows Will Close in Coming Months Photo 1 12 Broadway Shows Will Close in Coming Months
Three-Time Tony Award Winner Hinton Battle Passes Away at 67 Photo 2 Three-Time Tony Award Winner Hinton Battle Passes Away at 67
Video: BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Will Open On Broadway In 2025 Photo 3 Video: BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Will Open On Broadway In 2025
Review Roundup: DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Opens on Broadway Photo 4 Review Roundup: DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Opens on Broadway

Listen: Ingrid Michaelson and Jason Mraz Reunite For New Single 'Love Is'

Emmy Award-nominated singer, songwriter, and composer Ingrid Michaelson and two-time Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter Jason Mraz have teamed up once again to release their brand new single, “Love Is,” just in time for Valentine’s Day.

The song, now streaming everywhere, marks the second collaboration for the pair, following “Christmas Valentine” in 2019.

Listen to "Love Is" below:

“I wanted to write a sweet and timeless song about being loved and of actively loving, romantic or not; just a song about that most human connection,” Michaelson said. “Having Jason join me only deepened that beauty as his is such a calming, singular voice.”

"Ingrid makes music to be charmed by,” said Mraz. “Her songs are like delicate souvenirs found in a curiosity shoppe. I’m delighted to be associated - and trusted - with her treasures."

Michaelson will make her Broadway composing debut this spring in the Broadway premiere of The Notebook, adapted from the hit movie and novel of the same name. Mraz most recently competed in Season 32 of “Dancing With the Stars,” placing second in the fan-favorite program.

Ingrid Michaelson. An accomplished singer/songwriter, Michaelson has released nine studio albums, including multiple gold and platinum singles over her 17-year career. Garnering an Emmy nomination for her original song in Hulu’s “Little Fires Everywhere,” Michaelson has also scored, served as executive music supervisor and had her songs used for multiple television projects. Michaelson made her Broadway on stage debut in The Great Comet of 1812. The Notebook marks her Broadway debut as composer. @ingridmichaelson / www.ingridmichaelson.com

Jason Mraz is a two-time Grammy Award winning singer/songwriter and Songwriters Hall of Fame Honoree, most famously known by his hits, “I’m Yours” and “I Won’t Give Up.” His nonprofit, the Jason Mraz Foundation, supports programs focused on inclusive arts education and the advancement of equality. This month, the Foundation presents Kaleidoscope in Escondido, CA, a community concert featuring eight area nonprofits alongside Mraz and friends. In 2023, Mraz released his eighth studio album, Mystical Magical Rhythmical Radical Ride (featuring the single “I Feel Like Dancing”), and placed second on Season 32 of “Dancing With The Stars,” which aired live on ABC and remains streaming on Disney+. Mraz previously performed the role of Dr. Pomatter in the hit Broadway musical Waitress.



RELATED STORIES

1
Review Roundup: JONAH Opens at Roundabout Theatre Company Photo
Review Roundup: JONAH Opens at Roundabout Theatre Company

Roundabout Theatre Company is presenting the world premiere of Jonah by Rachel Bonds, directed by Danya Taymor, which opened on February 1. Read the reviews for Jonah here!

2
New Block Of Tickets On Sale For GLORY DAYS Benefit Concert Starring George Salazar, Colto Photo
New Block Of Tickets On Sale For GLORY DAYS Benefit Concert Starring George Salazar, Colton Ryan and More

Keen Company announces new block of tickets for GLORY DAYS benefit concert featuring Jordan Dobson, Derek Klena, Colton Ryan, and George Salazar. One-night-only event at Symphony Space.

3
Lana Parilla and Carlos Gomez to Lead ONE OF THE GOOD ONES Photo
Lana Parilla and Carlos Gomez to Lead ONE OF THE GOOD ONES

The cast has been revealed for the world premiere of Gloria Calderón Kellett’s One of the Good Ones at Pasadena Playhouse. See who is starring and learn how to purchase tickets!

4
Lesli Margherita to Join Tony Danza & More in RADIO GALAXY Readings Photo
Lesli Margherita to Join Tony Danza & More in RADIO GALAXY Readings

Radio Galaxy, a new play by Michele Aldin Kushner, will be performed at invitation-only readings on Friday, February 2 at 11:00am and 2:00pm at the New York Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center.

More Hot Stories For You

Meet the Cast of DOUBT: A PARABLE, Beginning Previews Tonight!Meet the Cast of DOUBT: A PARABLE, Beginning Previews Tonight!
New Block Of Tickets On Sale For GLORY DAYS Benefit Concert Starring George Salazar, Colton Ryan and MoreNew Block Of Tickets On Sale For GLORY DAYS Benefit Concert Starring George Salazar, Colton Ryan and More
Lana Parrilla and Carlos Gomez to Lead World Premiere of ONE OF THE GOOD ONES at Pasadena PlayhouseLana Parrilla and Carlos Gomez to Lead World Premiere of ONE OF THE GOOD ONES at Pasadena Playhouse
Lesli Margherita to Join Tony Danza & More in RADIO GALAXY Industry ReadingsLesli Margherita to Join Tony Danza & More in RADIO GALAXY Industry Readings

Videos

Watch Frankie Grande Perform 'I Drove All Night' From TITANÍQUE Video
Watch Frankie Grande Perform 'I Drove All Night' From TITANÍQUE
On the Opening Night Red Carpet for DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Video
On the Opening Night Red Carpet for DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES
Rob Madge Gives a Sneak Peek of MY SON'S A QUEER (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO?) Video
Rob Madge Gives a Sneak Peek of MY SON'S A QUEER (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO?)
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
THE LION KING
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
DOUBT
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE

Recommended For You