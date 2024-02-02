Listen: Ingrid Michaelson and Jason Mraz Reunite For New Single 'Love Is'

Emmy Award-nominated singer, songwriter, and composer Ingrid Michaelson and two-time Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter Jason Mraz have teamed up once again to release their brand new single, “Love Is,” just in time for Valentine’s Day.

The song, now streaming everywhere, marks the second collaboration for the pair, following “Christmas Valentine” in 2019.

Listen to "Love Is" below:

“I wanted to write a sweet and timeless song about being loved and of actively loving, romantic or not; just a song about that most human connection,” Michaelson said. “Having Jason join me only deepened that beauty as his is such a calming, singular voice.”

"Ingrid makes music to be charmed by,” said Mraz. “Her songs are like delicate souvenirs found in a curiosity shoppe. I’m delighted to be associated - and trusted - with her treasures."

Michaelson will make her Broadway composing debut this spring in the Broadway premiere of The Notebook, adapted from the hit movie and novel of the same name. Mraz most recently competed in Season 32 of “Dancing With the Stars,” placing second in the fan-favorite program.

Ingrid Michaelson. An accomplished singer/songwriter, Michaelson has released nine studio albums, including multiple gold and platinum singles over her 17-year career. Garnering an Emmy nomination for her original song in Hulu’s “Little Fires Everywhere,” Michaelson has also scored, served as executive music supervisor and had her songs used for multiple television projects. Michaelson made her Broadway on stage debut in The Great Comet of 1812. The Notebook marks her Broadway debut as composer. @ingridmichaelson / www.ingridmichaelson.com

Jason Mraz is a two-time Grammy Award winning singer/songwriter and Songwriters Hall of Fame Honoree, most famously known by his hits, “I’m Yours” and “I Won’t Give Up.” His nonprofit, the Jason Mraz Foundation, supports programs focused on inclusive arts education and the advancement of equality. This month, the Foundation presents Kaleidoscope in Escondido, CA, a community concert featuring eight area nonprofits alongside Mraz and friends. In 2023, Mraz released his eighth studio album, Mystical Magical Rhythmical Radical Ride (featuring the single “I Feel Like Dancing”), and placed second on Season 32 of “Dancing With The Stars,” which aired live on ABC and remains streaming on Disney+. Mraz previously performed the role of Dr. Pomatter in the hit Broadway musical Waitress.