Listen: Idina Menzel Discusses Fighting For the LGBTQIA+ Community

Idina Menzel appeared on SiriusXM’s Fierce: Women In Music to discuss her new album “Drama Queen'' coming August 18th.

In an interview with host Lori Majewski in Fierce: Women in Music, Idina discusses progression for the LGBTQIA+ community and having a mixed race son.

"It feels like every time there's progression, there's backlash ... They’re taking children's books that speak to gender and non-binary kids and all of this, taking them out of the schools. I mean, it's just so upsetting, honestly. And so what we have to do is we just have to keep fighting," Menzel stated.

Menzel recently told BroadwayWorld that her new album, "Drama Queen" is her way to "give back" to her LGBTQIA+ fans after so many of her characters had been "informed" by her characters in the community. The Tony winner has spent Pride month performing at various Pride festivals and speaking out against Anti-LGBTQIA+ discrimination.

Menzel worked on the new album alongside global hitmakers Nile Rodgers, Jake Shears, Justin Tranter, Sir Nolan, Simon Wilcox, Laura Veltz, Jim Eliot, Maty Noyes, Mitch Allan, Lindy Robbins, Chantry Johnson, Michelle Zarlenga and more to create a body of work that is a departure from what she’s put out in the past.

Listen to the interview clip here:

Video courtesy of Fierce: Women in Music, a SiriusXM digital exclusive available on the SXM app.