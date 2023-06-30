Listen: Idina Menzel Discusses Fighting For the LGBTQIA+ Community

Menzel has spent Pride month performing at various Pride festivals and speaking out against Anti-LGBTQIA+ discrimination.

By: Jun. 30, 2023

POPULAR

What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023 Photo 1 What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023
Stroker, Frost, Herrod, Feldman, Courtney & Boniello Join the Cast of RENT at the Kennedy Photo 2 Stroker, Frost, Herrod, Feldman, Courtney, Boniello Join RENT Concert
Lauren A. Marchand and Langston Lee Win Top Prizes At The 2023 Jimmy Awards! Photo 3 Winners Announced For the 2023 Jimmy Awards!
Video: Get A First Look At The 2023 Jimmy Awards Opening Number Featuring Tunes From KIMBE Photo 4 Video: Get A First Look At The Jimmy Awards Opening Number!

Click Here for More on IDINA MENZEL
 Listen: Idina Menzel Discusses Fighting For the LGBTQIA+ Community

Idina Menzel appeared on SiriusXM’s Fierce: Women In Music to discuss her new album “Drama Queen'' coming August 18th.

In an interview with host Lori Majewski in Fierce: Women in Music, Idina discusses progression for the LGBTQIA+ community and having a mixed race son. 

"It feels like every time there's progression, there's backlash ... They’re taking children's books that speak to gender and non-binary kids and all of this, taking them out of the schools. I mean, it's just so upsetting, honestly. And so what we have to do is we just have to keep fighting," Menzel stated.

Menzel recently told BroadwayWorld that her new album, "Drama Queen" is her way to "give back" to her LGBTQIA+ fans after so many of her characters had been "informed" by her characters in the community. The Tony winner has spent Pride month performing at various Pride festivals and speaking out against Anti-LGBTQIA+ discrimination.

Menzel worked on the new album alongside global hitmakers Nile RodgersJake ShearsJustin Tranter, Sir Nolan, Simon Wilcox, Laura Veltz, Jim Eliot, Maty Noyes, Mitch Allan, Lindy Robbins, Chantry Johnson, Michelle Zarlenga and more to create a body of work that is a departure from what she’s put out in the past.

Listen to the interview clip here:

Video courtesy of Fierce: Women in Music, a SiriusXM digital exclusive available on the SXM app.



RELATED STORIES

1
Interview: How Idina Menzel Is Giving Back This Pride Month Photo
Interview: How Idina Menzel Is Giving Back This Pride Month

Idina Menzel is getting 'Dramatic' with her new album! BroadwayWorld sat down with Menzel to discuss giving back to the LGBTQIA+ community through the new album, feeling less apologetic with her music, and her upcoming 'unconventional' musical, Redwood.

2
Video: Idina Menzel Drops MOVE Music Video Photo
Video: Idina Menzel Drops 'MOVE' Music Video

Idina Menzel is kicking off Pride Month with the new music video for her single 'Move.' Describing her new album as a 'love letter' to the Queer community, Menzel worked alongside global hitmakers Nile Rodgers, Jake Shears, Justin Tranter, Sir Nolan, Simon Wilcox, Laura Veltz, Jim Eliot, Maty Noyes, Mitch Allan, and more for the new dance record.

3
Video: Idina Menzel on New Album Being a Love Letter to the Queer Community Photo
Video: Idina Menzel on New Album Being a 'Love Letter' to the Queer Community

Idina Menzel discussed how her new album, 'Drama Queen,' is a 'love letter' to the Queer community. The first single, 'Move,' is out now, produced by Chantry Johnson and Mitch Allan. Menzel also revealed how the LGBTQIA+ community might relate to her characters in Rent, Wicked, and Frozen. Watch the video on The Jess Cagle Show now!

4
Listen: Idina Menzel Releases New Song Move From Drama Queen Dance Album Photo
Listen: Idina Menzel Releases New Song 'Move' From 'Drama Queen' Dance Album

Menzel worked alongside global hitmakers Nile Rodgers, Jake Shears, Justin Tranter, Sir Nolan, Simon Wilcox, Laura Veltz, Jim Eliot, Maty Noyes, Mitch Allan, Lindy Robbins, Chantry Johnson, Michelle Zarlenga and more to create a body of work that is a departure from what she’s put out in the past.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Buddy Rich's 'Birdland' LP To Be Re-Released On Limited Edition Translucent Red VinylBuddy Rich's 'Birdland' LP To Be Re-Released On Limited Edition Translucent Red Vinyl
Video: Prime Video Drops SURF GIRLS HAWAI'I TrailerVideo: Prime Video Drops SURF GIRLS HAWAI'I Trailer
Video: Lewis Brice Releases Video for 'Product Of' Featuring Brother Lee BriceVideo: Lewis Brice Releases Video for 'Product Of' Featuring Brother Lee Brice
Elle Belle to Release New Album 'How Do I Feel?'Elle Belle to Release New Album 'How Do I Feel?'

Videos

Video: Watch Mykal Kilgore Perform the Broadway Bares Finale Video Video: Watch Mykal Kilgore Perform the Broadway Bares Finale
Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 2023 Jimmy Awards Video
Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 2023 Jimmy Awards
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: Questions with the Cast Video
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: Questions with the Cast
First Look at EVITA at American Repertory Theater Video
First Look at EVITA at American Repertory Theater
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
ALADDIN
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
FUNNY GIRL
THE BOOK OF MORMON

Recommended For You