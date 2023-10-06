Listen: Hear the DICKS: THE MUSICAL Soundtrack Featuring Megan Thee Stallion's 'Out Alpha The Alpha'

Get a first listen to the DICKS: THE MUSICAL Soundtrack, featuring the show-stopping single “Out Alpha The Alpha.” The film hits select theaters TODAY as well.

“Out Alpha The Alpha” is performed by three-time Grammy award-winning superstar Megan Thee Stallion, who brings her signature bravado and swagger to the song. Megan stars as “Gloria Masters,” the CEO of the company where the film’s main characters, played by Josh Sharp and Aaron Jackson, work. Like all the music for the film, the track was produced by Marius de Vries and co-written by de Vries and co-composer Karl Saint Lucy.

The album also features performances by Sharp, Jackson, Nathan Lane, Megan Mullally, Bowen Yang, and more. Listen below!

Following a rowdy debut at TIFF earlier this month, where the film took home the audience award for the Midnight Madness section, DICKS: THE MUSICAL is quickly becoming one of the most talked about films of the fall.

DICKS: THE MUSICAL follows two self-obsessed businessmen (writers/stars Aaron Jackson & Josh Sharp) who discover they’re long-lost identical twins and come together to plot the reunion of their eccentric divorced parents, in a riotously funny and depraved musical from comedy icon Larry Charles (SEINFELD, BORAT). The film also features incredible turns by Megan Thee Stallion, Nathan Lane, Megan Mullally, and Bowen Yang as God.

The score was created by Marius de Vries (MOULIN ROUGE!, LA LA LAND) and Karl Saint Lucy (who wrote the music with Aaron Jackson and Josh Sharp for F***ing Identical Twins, the original musical stage play on which the film is based). Unfolding alongside the eccentric plotline and unhinged lyrics, the film’s score is a delicately balanced orchestral fit for a Broadway stage.

With its impressively-crafted score and star-studded original songs, the soundtrack is the connector between the film’s absurdist humor and poignant messaging.

Simply put: you will not hear a more queer, more riotous, more expertly-crafted album than this soundtrack in 2023.

DICKS: THE MUSICAL can be seen in select theaters today, October 6, and will open nationwide on October 20.

Listen to the Dicks: the Musical soundtrack here:

Photo Credit: Justin Lubin