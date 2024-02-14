Listen: Hear Billy Porter & Luke Evans Sing 'Always Be My Man' From OUR SON Film

Listen to Billy Porter and Luke Evans' song “Always Be My Man”, from the motion picture film OUR SON.

Arriving on Valentine’s Day, the accompanying visualizer features special clips from the film, sharing the song’s message of enduring love and how a person comes into your life for a reason, a season, or a lifetime regardless of where you are in your relationship.

The song showcases the vocal talents of both Porter and Evans, and is produced by 5x Grammy-winning musician, Robert Glasper. It was written by Billy Porter, Conner Reeves (Tina Turner, Joe Cocker), and Joe Killington (Dap Kings, James Smith).

“Always Be My Man” was performed by both Billy Porter and Luke Evans at the film’s premiere at the 2023 Tribeca Festival. This song was written for the film, OUR SON directed by Bill Oliver, and is featured on the soundtrack of the film.

In the film, Porter and Evans portray a married couple going through a heartbreaking divorce and a child custody battle that forces both to confront the changing reality of their love for each other and their son. The movie also features Isaac Cole Powell, Andrew Rannells, Phylicia Rashad, and more.

OUR SON is now streaming on demand in the U.S. and Canada. Distributed via Vertical, fans can rent the film on Amazon, Apple TV, Youtube, Google Play and others. Our Son is confirmed to premiere in the UK on Tuesday, March 19th at 6:00pm at the BFI Flare LGBTQ+ Film Festival – the UK’s largest queer film event. The film will be available on digital download internationally from March 25th.

Billy Porter recently released his highly anticipated full-length album, Black Mona Lisa, which boasts the title track “Black Mona Lisa” and features fan-favorite singles “Baby Was A Dancer,” “Stranger Things,” “Fashion,” “Broke A Sweat,” and most recently released “Children (What Time It Is)” feat. Lady Blackbird.

In November 2022, Luke Evans released his second album, A Song For You, which debuted in the top 5 on the UK charts. With the album title inspired by one of his favorite Donny Hathaway songs, it consists of original songs and covers carefully curated from Evans’ musical passions, talent, and transcendent collaborators. This was the follow-up to his debut studio album, At Last, released in 2019 and produced by Steve Anderson (Kylie Minogue, Pet Shop Boys).

Check out the song here: