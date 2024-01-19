Listen: HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Cast Recording is Available Digitally Today

A physical CD will be released in February and is now available for pre-order.

By: Jan. 19, 2024

POPULAR

HARMONY Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo 1 HARMONY Announces Broadway Closing Date
Corey Cott and McKenzie Kurtz Will Lead THE HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL; Full Cast Revealed! Photo 2 Corey Cott and McKenzie Kurtz Will Lead THE HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL; Full Cast!
Shaina Taub Will Lead the Cast of the Broadway Transfer of SUFFS; Full Cast Revealed! Photo 3 Shaina Taub Will Lead the Cast of the Broadway Transfer of SUFFS
Jeremy Jordan and Eva Noblezada Will Lead THE GREAT GATSBY Musical on Broadway This Spring Photo 4 Jeremy Jordan and Eva Noblezada Will Lead THE GREAT GATSBY Musical on Broadway This Spring

How to Dance in Ohio Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Listen: HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Cast Recording is Available Digitally Today

The original Broadway cast recording of the new musical How to Dance in Ohio, is available digitally on all platforms today. A physical CD will be released in February and is now available for pre-order at CenterStageRecords.com

Listen to the full album below:

How to Dance in Ohio is the new musical inspired by Alexandra Shiva’s Peabody Award-winning documentary of the same name. With book and lyrics by Rebekah Greer Melocik, music by Jacob Yandura, orchestrations by Bruce Coughlin, choreography by Mayte Natalio, direction by Sammi Cannold and musical direction by Lily Ling, the musical features Desmond Luis Edwards, Amelia Fei, Madison Kopec, Liam Pearce, Imani Russell, Conor Tague, Ashley Wool, Caesar Samayoa, Haven Burton, Darlesia Cearcy, Carlos L. Encinias, Nick Gaswirth, Melina Kalomas and Christina Sastre. The album is produced by Emmy Award-winner and Grammy nominee Michael J. Moritz Jr. and co-produced by Jacob Yandura, Bruce Coughlin and, for P3 Productions, Ben Holtzman, Sammy Lopez and Fiona Howe Rudin.  Executive Producers are Raymond Esposito and Samantha Esposito, Jefferson W. Tidwell and Matthew P. Hui and Associate Producer is Corey Brunish.

How to Dance in Ohio is a “joyful and uplifting new musical” (Time Out New York) exploring the universal need to connect and the courage it takes to step out into the world. Based on the Peabody Award Winning Documentary, this “feel-good milestone” (The New York Times) follows a group of young adults and their families navigating change and preparing for a spring formal dance—a rite of passage that breaks open their daily routines in Columbus, Ohio. Starring seven autistic actors, How to Dance in Ohio is “an exuberant coming-of-age musical comedy with a superb cast” (The Wall Street Journal). Don’t miss “Broadway’s most original new musical” (The Daily Beast)!

Grammy Award and Tony Award-winning founder of Center Stage Records, Van Dean, said, “I couldn’t be more proud than to have How to Dance in Ohio be the first cast recording from our new label.  The show has broken new ground on Broadway and has moved us with its beautifully human story.  It also happens to be one of my wife, Alejandra’s, favorite musicals.”




RELATED STORIES

1
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Partners with Autistic Theatremakers Alliance Photo
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Partners with Autistic Theatremakers Alliance

How to Dance in Ohio is partnering with the Autistic Theatremakers Alliance.

2
Video: Watch Madison Kopec Sing Drift from HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Photo
Video: Watch Madison Kopec Sing 'Drift' from HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO

How to Dance in Ohio is now running on Broadway at the Belasco Theatre and you can catch a first look at 'Drift' performed by Madison Kopec and the rest of the company below!

3
Broadway Performer Monette McKay Launches Custom Ceramics Business Photo
Broadway Performer Monette McKay Launches Custom Ceramics Business

Broadway performer Monette McKay, whose credits include Come From Away, Memphis, Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Mamma Mia!, has launched small batch ceramics business, Symphony Clay. Recently, McKay collaborated with her former Come From Away co-star and current How To Dance In Ohio star Caesar Samayoa on custom opening night gifts for the show's company.

4
Video: Watch Waves and Wires from HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Photo
Video: Watch 'Waves and Wires' from HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO

In this video, watch as  Liam Pearce and the cast of How to Dance in Ohio perform 'Waves and Wires'.

More Hot Stories For You

Full Cast Set For THE ADDAMS FAMILY in London, Starring Ramin Karimloo and Michelle VisageFull Cast Set For THE ADDAMS FAMILY in London, Starring Ramin Karimloo and Michelle Visage
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 19, 2024Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 19, 2024
Photos: First Look At Wayne Brady In Broadway-Bound THE WIZPhotos: First Look At Wayne Brady In Broadway-Bound THE WIZ
Video: Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford Depart SWEENEY TODD On BroadwayVideo: Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford Depart SWEENEY TODD On Broadway

Videos

Jeremy Jordan, Kimiko Glenn & Amir Talai Talk HAZBIN HOTEL Video
Jeremy Jordan, Kimiko Glenn & Amir Talai Talk HAZBIN HOTEL
How Andrew Rannells Gets Josh Gad to Break Character in GUTENBERG! Video
How Andrew Rannells Gets Josh Gad to Break Character in GUTENBERG!
Patrick Page Is Unpacking Shakespeare's Villains in ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE Video
Patrick Page Is Unpacking Shakespeare's Villains in ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
MJ THE MUSICAL

Recommended For You