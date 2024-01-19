Listen: HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Cast Recording is Available Digitally Today

The original Broadway cast recording of the new musical How to Dance in Ohio, is available digitally on all platforms today. A physical CD will be released in February and is now available for pre-order at CenterStageRecords.com.

Listen to the full album below:

How to Dance in Ohio is the new musical inspired by Alexandra Shiva’s Peabody Award-winning documentary of the same name. With book and lyrics by Rebekah Greer Melocik, music by Jacob Yandura, orchestrations by Bruce Coughlin, choreography by Mayte Natalio, direction by Sammi Cannold and musical direction by Lily Ling, the musical features Desmond Luis Edwards, Amelia Fei, Madison Kopec, Liam Pearce, Imani Russell, Conor Tague, Ashley Wool, Caesar Samayoa, Haven Burton, Darlesia Cearcy, Carlos L. Encinias, Nick Gaswirth, Melina Kalomas and Christina Sastre. The album is produced by Emmy Award-winner and Grammy nominee Michael J. Moritz Jr. and co-produced by Jacob Yandura, Bruce Coughlin and, for P3 Productions, Ben Holtzman, Sammy Lopez and Fiona Howe Rudin. Executive Producers are Raymond Esposito and Samantha Esposito, Jefferson W. Tidwell and Matthew P. Hui and Associate Producer is Corey Brunish.

How to Dance in Ohio is a “joyful and uplifting new musical” (Time Out New York) exploring the universal need to connect and the courage it takes to step out into the world. Based on the Peabody Award Winning Documentary, this “feel-good milestone” (The New York Times) follows a group of young adults and their families navigating change and preparing for a spring formal dance—a rite of passage that breaks open their daily routines in Columbus, Ohio. Starring seven autistic actors, How to Dance in Ohio is “an exuberant coming-of-age musical comedy with a superb cast” (The Wall Street Journal). Don’t miss “Broadway’s most original new musical” (The Daily Beast)!

Grammy Award and Tony Award-winning founder of Center Stage Records, Van Dean, said, “I couldn’t be more proud than to have How to Dance in Ohio be the first cast recording from our new label. The show has broken new ground on Broadway and has moved us with its beautifully human story. It also happens to be one of my wife, Alejandra’s, favorite musicals.”