Listen: H.E.R. & Usher Sing 'Risk It All' on THE COLOR PURPLE Soundtrack

The second track from The Color Purple soundtrack has been released! Get a first listen to H.E.R. and Usher's new song, "Risk It All."

The new duet is the second to be released from the film's highly-anticipated soundtrack, following Alicia Keys' "Lifeline." Including all of the music from the movie musical, the album also features several original songs inspired by the film.

"The Color Purple (Music From and Inspired By)" will be released on December 15. It is also set to feature Jennifer Hudson, Mary J. Blige, Missy Elliot, Megan Thee Stallion, Coco Jones, Keyshia Cole, Jorja Smith, Black Thought, Mary Mary, and more.

The soundtrack comes from the film’s executive music producers, Grammy-winning film composer Nick Baxter, Tony-nominated composer and lyricist Stephen Bray, and multimedia artist Blitz Bazawule, who also co-directed on Beyoncé’s Black is King.

The movie musical includes hit songs from the stage musical, including "I'm Here," "Push Da Button," "Hell No!," and "Mysterious Ways." It is also set to include several new songs, including "Keep It Movin'," which was co-written by Halle Bailey.

The musical's songs will be performed by the film's stars, Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, Colman Domingo, Corey Hawkins, Halle Bailey, H.E.R., Phylicia Pearl Mpasi, and Fantasia Barrino.

Kris Bowers' score for the movie will also be released on December 25. Both albums are distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, WaterTower Music and gamma.

Listen to H.E.R. and Usher sing "Risk It All" here: