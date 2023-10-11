Listen: HALF HOUR WITH JEFF & RICHIE Joins The Broadway Podcast Network

“Half Hour with Jeff & Richie (Post-Show Broadway Discussions and Interviews)” podcast has joined The Broadway Podcast Network. Hosted by Jeff Malone and Richie Grasso, the podcast spotlights thrilling and intellectually engaging explorations of Broadway through exclusive interviews with talent and creatives from the industry, captivating analysis of the plays and musicals they see, and a celebration of the artistry, dreams, and legends that define Broadway.

“We are thrilled to join the Broadway Podcast Network, as our podcast aims to ignite deeper conversations within the Broadway community about the incredible work that graces the stage. BPN provides the perfect community to foster these discussions and celebrate the artistry of Broadway. We look forward to this new partnership and the wonderful opportunities it will provide, allowing us to bring more of the Broadway magic to all!,” Jeff and Richie said.

Jeff Malone is a graduate of Five Towns College with a Bachelor of Professional Studies in Music Business Management. He is a music and theatre industry producer and manager, co-founder and executive director of Two Worlds Entertainment. Jeff has collaborated with personalities such as Dr. Oz, Fran Drescher, and Colin Cowie. He has worked on the marketing team for Tommy Boy Entertainment, promotions for WFAS-NY, and audio support for the Jones Beach Amphitheater. Jeff currently consults Donna D'Cruz and her Dip into Bliss Meditation Experience, providing expert guidance and managing projects. For more information, please visit www.twoworldsentertainmentllc.com Instagram: @jeffs_the_man

Richie Grasso is a regional director, music director and producer based in NY. Off-Broadway: THE MEMORY SHOW (Asst. Director), Transport Group Theatre Co. Regional: SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD (Director), Limelight Theatre Company. Asst. Director to Baayork Lee (A CHORUS LINE), Charles Repole (ANNIE), Jack Allison (FIDDLER ON THE ROOF) and Barry Ivan (SUNSET BOULEVARD), Pittsburgh CLO and THE LITTLE MERMAID (Music Director), The Palace Theatre in the Dells. Recent NYC Director Credits include: HAPPILY: THE MUSICAL (NYTF) and WHO ARE YOU? A MUSICAL (MITF, World Premiere), Fran Drescher's Cabaret Cruise, and REWORKED: The Music of The Sherman Brothers at Feinstein's/54 Below. Richie holds a BFA in Theatre Performance Directing from the University of Michigan School of Music, Theatre and Dance. He is the Founder and Artistic Director of Two Worlds Entertainment. For more information, please visit www.richardfgrasso.com and www.twoworldsentertainmentllc.com Instagram: @richiegrasso

BROADWAY PODCAST NETWORK is the premier digital storytelling destination for everyone, everywhere, who loves theatre and the performing arts.

Provocative stories of all kinds are the cornerstone of the Broadway Podcast Network. Presenting original, engaging, and immersive programming of theatre and theatre-adjacent podcasts, audio dramas, serials, parodies, live video events and more. With tremendously talented hosts, who are performers, producers, writers, industry leaders, and storytellers representing a wide variety of voices and perspectives. Broadway Podcast Network offers entertaining, inspiring, easily accessible and shareable content for everyone, may they be interested in behind-the-curtain access to the creative process, advice on everything from how to break into the business to how to audition, theatre history, candid interviews with their favorite stars, or just enjoying theatre from the best seats in the house.