Listen: Filmmaker Liz Garbus Talks Her Career and More on LITTLE KNOWN FACTS

Little Known Facts is a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. With over 250 interviews to date with today's most successful artists, Levine engages her celebrity guests in intimate conversations that are hilarious, vulnerable, revealing and inspiring. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview has been called "Podcast Vérité," because her conversations are unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny.

This week's episode features filmmaker Liz Garbus! In the episode, Liz discussed her career and more.

"In high school, my senior year, I decided my last week of high school, I was going to document it," she said of when she got her start doing documentary filmmaking. "This was at a time when VHS camcorders were not as popular, so I kept getting thrown out of classes."

Listen to the full episode below!

Liz Garbus is one of America's most celebrated documentary filmmakers. She has received two Academy Award nominations, two Primetime Emmy Awards, two Peabody Awards and a Grammy nomination for her body of work, which includes "Harry & Meghan"; "The Farm: Angola, USA"; "What Happened, Miss Simone?"; "Bobby Fischer Against the World"; "Nothing Left Unsaid"; "The Fourth Estate"; "All In: The Fight for Democracy"; and "Becoming Cousteau" among others.

Her scripted feature debut, "Lost Girls," premiered at Sundance in January 2020. Since then, she's continued her foray into the scripted world by directing the season 4 finale of "The Handmaid's Tale," which earned her an Emmy nomination. In 2019, Garbus co-founded, alongside her Academy Award- and Emmy Award-winning husband, Dan Cogan, Story Syndicate, a premium film and television production company that provides a home for talented filmmakers, producers, journalists, thinkers and artists to create innovative, ambitious and elevated visual content.