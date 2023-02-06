Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Listen: Filmmaker Liz Garbus Talks Her Career and More on LITTLE KNOWN FACTS

Garbus has received two Academy Award nominations, two Primetime Emmy Awards, two Peabody Awards and a Grammy nomination for her body of work.

Feb. 06, 2023  

Little Known Facts is a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. With over 250 interviews to date with today's most successful artists, Levine engages her celebrity guests in intimate conversations that are hilarious, vulnerable, revealing and inspiring. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview has been called "Podcast Vérité," because her conversations are unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny.

This week's episode features filmmaker Liz Garbus! In the episode, Liz discussed her career and more.

"In high school, my senior year, I decided my last week of high school, I was going to document it," she said of when she got her start doing documentary filmmaking. "This was at a time when VHS camcorders were not as popular, so I kept getting thrown out of classes."

Listen to the full episode below!

Liz Garbus is one of America's most celebrated documentary filmmakers. She has received two Academy Award nominations, two Primetime Emmy Awards, two Peabody Awards and a Grammy nomination for her body of work, which includes "Harry & Meghan"; "The Farm: Angola, USA"; "What Happened, Miss Simone?"; "Bobby Fischer Against the World"; "Nothing Left Unsaid"; "The Fourth Estate"; "All In: The Fight for Democracy"; and "Becoming Cousteau" among others.

Her scripted feature debut, "Lost Girls," premiered at Sundance in January 2020. Since then, she's continued her foray into the scripted world by directing the season 4 finale of "The Handmaid's Tale," which earned her an Emmy nomination. In 2019, Garbus co-founded, alongside her Academy Award- and Emmy Award-winning husband, Dan Cogan, Story Syndicate, a premium film and television production company that provides a home for talented filmmakers, producers, journalists, thinkers and artists to create innovative, ambitious and elevated visual content.

From This Author - Little Known Facts w/ Ilana Levine

       As an actress, Ilana Levine has performed on stage and screen to critical acclaim. She has produced films and plays.  She is a wife, daughter, mother and activist.read more about this author)


Listen: Producer Jenny Gersten Talks Her Career and More on LITTLE KNOWN FACTSListen: Producer Jenny Gersten Talks Her Career and More on LITTLE KNOWN FACTS
January 30, 2023

Little Known Facts is a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. This week's episode features producer and artistic director Jenny Gersten! Listen to the full episode here!
Listen: Scott Wittman Talks SOME LIKE IT HOT and More on LITTLE KNOWN FACTSListen: Scott Wittman Talks SOME LIKE IT HOT and More on LITTLE KNOWN FACTS
January 23, 2023

Little Known Facts is a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. This week's episode features Tony, Grammy, and Olivier Award winning lyricist, director, writer, and conceiver, Scott Wittman! Scott discussed his career, and his most recent Broadway project, Some Like It Hot, on the podcast.
Listen: Actor Quentin Plair Discusses WELCOME TO CHIPPENDALES and More on LITTLE KNOWN FACTSListen: Actor Quentin Plair Discusses WELCOME TO CHIPPENDALES and More on LITTLE KNOWN FACTS
January 9, 2023

Little Known Facts is a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. This week's episode features actor Quentin Plair! He discussed how he got into the arts, his growing career, and more!
Listen: Social Media Manager Micayla Brewster Talks Career and More on LITTLE KNOWN FACTSListen: Social Media Manager Micayla Brewster Talks Career and More on LITTLE KNOWN FACTS
January 3, 2023

Little Known Facts is a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. This week's episode features Micayla Brewster, social media manager who has overseen shows such as Hamilton, Hadestown, and more!
Listen: Sarah Ruhl Discusses BECKY NURSE OF SALEM and More on LITTLE KNOWN FACTSListen: Sarah Ruhl Discusses BECKY NURSE OF SALEM and More on LITTLE KNOWN FACTS
December 27, 2022

Little Known Facts is a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. This week's episode features producer Julie Boardman, who talked about her Tony Award-winning career, The Museum of Broadway, and more!
