Listen: DIARY OF A WIMPY KID THE MUSICAL Cast Recording is Out Now, Featuring Sutton Foster, Jessie Mueller, and More!

The new cast album Diary of a Wimpy Kid The Musical is available now on streaming and digital platforms. Diary of a Wimpy Kid features music and lyrics by Michael Mahler and Alan Schmuckler, with book by Kevin Del Aguila. The show is based on The Diary of a Wimpy Kid bestselling book series by Jeff Kinney and 20th Century Studios. The cast album is produced by Alan Schmuckler, who provides orchestrations, with vocal arrangements by Schmuckler and Michael Mahler. The cast album is executive produced by Alchemation and produced by Alan Schmuckler and Kevin McCollum.

Stream or download the album at ghostlightrecords.lnk.to/DiaryofaWimpyKid

The cast of Diary of a Wimpy Kid The Musical features Michael Deaner, Kai Edgar, Cody Braverman, Crede Cole Cooper, Lily Nicole Tolchin, Sid Kamat, Winter Donnelly, Kylie Kuioka, Corey J, Khadija Sankoh, Samuel Li Weintraub, Colin Trudell, Livvy Marcus, Om Angarkar, Soren Miller, Avery Espiritu, Norbert Leo Butz, Kevin Del Aguila, Sutton Foster, and Jessie Mueller.

Listen to the full album below:

Middle school, ugh. It’s the worst. But Greg is determined NOT to be at the bottom of the popularity chart. He’ll leave that to his weird neighbor, Fregley. Or maybe Greg’s best friend, Rowley Jefferson. But it’s not going to be Greg… no way. See Jeff Kinney’s popular character take center stage as Greg’s cartoon diary becomes a hilarious and heartfelt musical. Will Greg’s plans lead him to sacrifice his one true friend? Can anyone avoid the dreaded Cheese Touch? Grab a hall pass and don’t be late for an adventure familiar to anyone who actually survived middle school!

Jeff Kinney is one of the world’s bestselling authors; Diary of a Wimpy Kid books are published in 84 editions in 69 languages and have sold more than 290 million copies globally. The series has remained on the New York Times bestseller list for sixteen years since its publication and through the release of the eighteenth book Diary of a Wimpy Kid: No Brainer, which published on October 24 and became an instant No.1 bestseller. Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever, the latest animated movie based on the wildly successful books series is available now, exclusively on Disney+.

Diary of a Wimpy Kid The Musical premiered in 2016 at The Children’s Theatre Company in Minneapolis, Minnesota and was developed by Alchemation by special arrangement with Buena Vista Theatricals.

Track List:

1. Overture

2. The Middle of It All (Part 1)

3. The Cheese Touch

4. The Middle of It All (Part 2)

5. Joshie Says

6. Better Than You

7. You're Changing

8. All About the Mom Bucks

9. Animal Heart

10. Safety Patrol

11. Doin’ My Thing

12. He Made It

13. Do the Right Thing, Greg

14. Rodrick Rules

15. The Fregley Song

16. Dear Diary

17. The Fight

18. The Middle of It All (Finale)