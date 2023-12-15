Listen: DIARY OF A WIMPY KID THE MUSICAL Cast Recording is Out Now, Featuring Sutton Foster, Jessie Mueller, and More!

The album  is available now on streaming and digital platforms.

By: Dec. 15, 2023

POPULAR

Review Roundup: HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Opens on Broadway Photo 1 Review Roundup: HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Opens on Broadway
The Best Theater of 2023: Shows that Ruled the Year Photo 2 The Best Theater of 2023: Shows that Ruled the Year
2023 Holiday Gifts for Broadway-Lovers Photo 3 2023 Holiday Gifts for Broadway-Lovers
Full Cast Set For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS on Broadway; Plus Watch a New Music Video! Photo 4 Full Cast Set For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS; Plus Watch a New Music Video

The new cast album Diary of a Wimpy Kid The Musical is available now on streaming and digital platforms. Diary of a Wimpy Kid features music and lyrics by Michael Mahler and Alan Schmuckler, with book by Kevin Del Aguila. The show is based on The Diary of a Wimpy Kid bestselling book series by Jeff Kinney and 20th Century Studios. The cast album is produced by Alan Schmuckler, who provides orchestrations, with vocal arrangements by Schmuckler and Michael Mahler. The cast album is executive produced by Alchemation and produced by Alan Schmuckler and Kevin McCollum.

Stream or download the album at ghostlightrecords.lnk.to/DiaryofaWimpyKid

The cast of Diary of a Wimpy Kid The Musical features Michael DeanerKai EdgarCody Braverman, Crede Cole Cooper, Lily Nicole Tolchin, Sid Kamat, Winter DonnellyKylie Kuioka, Corey J, Khadija SankohSamuel Li Weintraub, Colin Trudell, Livvy Marcus, Om Angarkar, Soren MillerAvery EspirituNorbert Leo ButzKevin Del AguilaSutton Foster, and Jessie Mueller.

Listen to the full album below: 

Middle school, ugh. It’s the worst. But Greg is determined NOT to be at the bottom of the popularity chart. He’ll leave that to his weird neighbor, Fregley. Or maybe Greg’s best friend, Rowley Jefferson. But it’s not going to be Greg… no way. See Jeff Kinney’s popular character take center stage as Greg’s cartoon diary becomes a hilarious and heartfelt musical. Will Greg’s plans lead him to sacrifice his one true friend? Can anyone avoid the dreaded Cheese Touch? Grab a hall pass and don’t be late for an adventure familiar to anyone who actually survived middle school!

Jeff Kinney is one of the world’s bestselling authors; Diary of a Wimpy Kid books are published in 84 editions in 69 languages and have sold more than 290 million copies globally. The series has remained on the New York Times bestseller list for sixteen years since its publication and through the release of the eighteenth book Diary of a Wimpy Kid: No Brainer, which published on October 24 and became an instant No.1 bestseller. Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever, the latest animated movie based on the wildly successful books series is available now, exclusively on Disney+.

Diary of a Wimpy Kid The Musical premiered in 2016 at The Children’s Theatre Company in Minneapolis, Minnesota and was developed by Alchemation by special arrangement with Buena Vista Theatricals.

 Track List:

1. Overture

2. The Middle of It All (Part 1)

3. The Cheese Touch

4. The Middle of It All (Part 2)

5. Joshie Says

6. Better Than You

7. You're Changing

8. All About the Mom Bucks

9. Animal Heart

10. Safety Patrol

11. Doin’ My Thing

12. He Made It

13. Do the Right Thing, Greg

14. Rodrick Rules

15. The Fregley Song

16. Dear Diary

17. The Fight

18. The Middle of It All (Finale)



RELATED STORIES

1
Photos: First Look at the Cast of WATER FOR ELEPHANTS, Starring Grant Gustin and Isabelle Photo
Photos: First Look at the Cast of WATER FOR ELEPHANTS, Starring Grant Gustin and Isabelle McCalla

We've got your first look at the cast of the upcoming Broadway musical Water For Elephants! Check out photos of the cast, led by Grant Gustin and Isabelle McCalla, here!

2
Video: Watch & JULIETs Lorna Courtney Perform Baby One More Time on TODAY Photo
Video: Watch & JULIET's Lorna Courtney Perform 'Baby One More Time' on TODAY

& Juliet star Lorna Courtney appeared on The TODAY Show this morning to perform the musical's opening number, 'Baby One More Time.' Courtney was nominated for a Tony Award for her performance in the hit musical. Watch the video of her performing the Britney Spears classic now!

3
Listen: Reneé Rapp Drops New MEAN GIRLS Song With Megan Thee Stallion Photo
Listen: Reneé Rapp Drops New MEAN GIRLS Song With Megan Thee Stallion

Reneé Rapp and Megan Thee Stallion have released 'Not My Fault,' the first single off the Mean Girls soundtrack. The single is off the upcoming soundtrack for the movie musical adaptation of Mean Girls, which includes 12 other tracks. Also featured on the soundtrack are Angourie Rice, Auli’i Cravalho, Jaquel Spivey, Avantika, Bebe Wood, and more.

4
Listen: DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Cast Recording Photo
Listen: DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Cast Recording

Days of Wine and Roses, starring Kelli O'Hara and Brian d'Arcy James, has released a cast recording! Featuring music and lyrics by Adam Guettel, the musical ran off-Broadway earlier this year and will come to Broadway in 2024! Listen to the full album here!

More Hot Stories For You

Samantha Barks Will Return to FROZEN in the West EndSamantha Barks Will Return to FROZEN in the West End
Listen: THE COLOR PURPLE Musical Film Official Soundtrack is Available NowListen: THE COLOR PURPLE Musical Film Official Soundtrack is Available Now
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 15th, 2023Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 15th, 2023
Photos: Sustainability Gets Amped Up on Broadway at & JULIETPhotos: Sustainability Gets Amped Up on Broadway at & JULIET

Videos

Watch the OPRAH AND THE COLOR PURPLE JOURNEY Doc Trailer Video
Watch the OPRAH AND THE COLOR PURPLE JOURNEY Doc Trailer
Watch & JULIET's Lorna Courtney Perform 'Baby One More Time' on TODAY Video
Watch & JULIET's Lorna Courtney Perform 'Baby One More Time' on TODAY
Photos/Tony-Winner Susan Stroman Receives 2023 Louis Auchincloss Prize Video
Photos/Tony-Winner Susan Stroman Receives 2023 Louis Auchincloss Prize
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
APPROPRIATE
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
MJ THE MUSICAL
SHUCKED

Recommended For You