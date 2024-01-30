Lisa Ann Walter Wins CELEBRITY JEOPARDY!, Donates to Entertainment Community Fund

A donation of $1,000,000 was made to the Entertainment Community Fund.

By: Jan. 30, 2024

Lisa Ann Walter was revealed as the winner of Celebrity Jeopardy! last week. As part of her big win, she was able to donate her earnings to the charity of her choice. Walter chose to donate her $1,000,000 to the Entertainment Community Fund.

"There’s always an excitement to game shows—and even more so when played in support of those in need, as our friends Lisa Ann, Debbie, Billy and Corbin have done recently," Joe Benincasa, President & CEO of the Entertainment Community Fund, said of the exciting win and donation. "We’re so grateful for their dedication to helping their colleagues in the entertainment industry, especially during such vulnerable times."

About Lisa Ann Walter

Lisa Ann Walter is an actress, comedian and television producer, best known for her roles as Chessy in the romantic comedy film The Parent Trap (1998) and Melissa Schemmenti on the Peabody Award winning  ABC mockumentary sitcom Abbott Elementary, for which she received a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Ensemble in a Comedy Series.

She was formerly the creator and executive producer of Oxygen network reality weight-loss competition series, Dance Your Ass Off. Her other reality television work includes her stint as a judge on ABC's reality television series The Next Best Thing: Who Is the Greatest Celebrity Impersonator?, and as winning celebrity editions of the game shows The Weakest Link and Jeopardy!. She also created and starred in the 1996–1997 sitcom, Life's Work, and appeared in such films as Bruce Almighty, Shall We Dance, and War of the Worlds.



