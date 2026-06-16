Lin-Manuel Miranda, Quiara Alegría Hudes and More to be Honored at New York City Center Gala

Lin- Manuel Miranda (music & lyrics) and Pulitzer Prize winner Quiara Alegría Hudes (book), and philanthropists Mark Kingdon and Anla Cheng Kingdon will be honored at New York City Center's gala opening night of In the Heights on Wednesday, October 28. Following the opening night performance, guests will join the cast and creative team for a celebratory evening of dinner and dancing at the iconic Ziegfeld Ballroom. All funds raised support City Center’s mission of affordability and accessibility.

To celebrate New York City’s "Hundreds of Stories,” City Center is making 10,000 tickets to In the Heights available at $28 or less through four initiatives: City Center’s Community Ticket Initiative in partnership with The Brotherhood Sister Sol, R.Evolución Latina, TDF, The People’s Theatre and more; a Lynne & Richard Pasculano Student Matinee; $28 Access Club tickets for audiences aged 40 and under; and an in-person $28 Heights Rush event in Washington Heights this summer.

$28 HEIGHTS RUSH TICKETS

This summer, join City Center in Washington Heights to enter the digital rush. Attendees who sign up in-person are eligible to purchase up to four non-transferable, $28 digital tickets to a performance during the run of In the Heights. Rush tickets go on sale the same day as the sign-up event.

A Pulitzer Prize, Grammy, Emmy, Tony Award-winning songwriter, actor, producer and director, Lin-Manuel Miranda is the creator and original star of Broadway’s Hamilton and In the Heights, and the recipient of the 2015 MacArthur Foundation Award and 2018 Kennedy Center Honors. Miranda and the Miranda Family are active supporters of initiatives that increase the representation of people of color throughout the arts and government, ensure access to women’s reproductive health, and promote resilience in Puerto Rico. He lives with his family in New York.

Quiara Alegría Hudes

Quiara Alegría Hudes is an acclaimed playwright, screenwriter, novelist, and memoirist whose work has been celebrated for its exuberance, humanity, and intellectual rigor. She is best known as the book writer of the Tony Award-winning musical In the Heights and for her Pulitzer Prize-winning play Water by the Spoonful. Her recent fiction debut, The White Hot, was shortlisted for both the Carol Shields Prize and the PEN/Faulkner Award, while her memoir My Broken Language was longlisted for the Andrew Carnegie Medal. Hudes also wrote the animated feature Vivo and co-founded the prison writing program Emancipated Stories. Born and raised in Philadelphia, she now lives in New York.

Mark Kingdon and Anla Cheng Kingdon