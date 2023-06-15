Lillias White, NaTasha Yvette Williams And More Join JUKEBOX A Virtual Celebration Of Black Music Month

Stage Aurora Theatrical Company, Theatre that Enlightens, celebrates Black Music Month with "JUKEBOX" a virtual presentation of songs and music of famous and influential African American artists from all genres.

Since 1979, the United States has set aside the month of June to appreciate the musical contributions of its African-American musicians, composers, singers, and songwriters.

Featuring some of your favorite stars from Broadway, Film and Television, this concert will stream on the Stage Aurora Theatrical Company's YouTube page here beginning June 16, 2023 at 12pm and will be available for viewing through July 1, 2023 at 12pm. For tickets and more information, please visit https://stageaurora.ticketleap.com/jukebox/

Hear favorite selections such as "How I Got Over," "Come Sunday," "Bridge Over Troubled Water," "I Got Rhythm," and much more! You will be sure to pat your feet, clap your hands and sing along!

The virtual concert features Denisha Ballew (Porgy and Bess at the The Metropolitan Opera), Vienna Carroll (Recording: Harlem Field Recordings), Angeli Ferrette (Porgy and Bess at The Metropolitan Opera), Carmen Ruby Floyd (Broadway: After Midnight), Darryl Reuben Hall (Founder of Stage Aurora, Broadway: Godspell), Gabrielle Lee (Off-Broadway: Bricktop), Kevin Paton-Cole (Peabody Opera), Greg Lamont Thomas (Metromusic & Arts), Kwame Remy (60th Annual Grammy Awards), Fredrick Redd (Off-Broadway: Hunchback of Notre Dame), Vivian Reed (Broadway: Bubbling Brown Sugar (Tony Nominee)), John Stanley (Former Music Director for Patti LaBelle), Lillias White (Broadway: The Life (Tony Award Winner for Best Featured Actress in a Musical)), NaTasha Yvette Williams (Broadway: Some Like It Hot (Tony Nominee)), and Virginia A. Woodruff (Broadway: The Color Purple.)

"As Founder of Stage Aurora Theatrical Company, Inc., I'm incredibly grateful for this special opportunity. I am very grateful to these artists who have contributed their talent to this virtual celebration to honor Black Music Month, states Darryl Reuben Hall. "My goal is to continue to produce 'theatre that enlightens'. Through the universal language of music and song, we all can celebrate in this moment of sheer entertainment, enlightenment, and joy. This is a musical celebration of History." Stage Aurora Theatrical Company, founded in 2001, has produced 200+ productions of award-winning theatre in FL and NY. The mission is 'to enlighten the mind by way of the Arts via Black and Faith-based theatre'. Our goal is to produce 'Theatre that Enlightens'. For more information, please visit: Click Here