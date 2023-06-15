Lillias White, NaTasha Yvette Williams And More Join JUKEBOX A Virtual Celebration Of Black Music Month

The show also includes Vivian Reed, Denisha Ballew, Vienna Carroll, Angeli Ferrette, Carmen Ruby Floyd, Darryl Reuben Hall, Gabrielle Lee, and more.

By: Jun. 15, 2023

POPULAR

KIMBERLY AKIMBO & More Win 2023 Tony Awards - Full List of Winners! Photo 1 KIMBERLY AKIMBO & More Win 2023 Tony Awards - Full List of Winners!
HERE LIES LOVE Will Add 12 Local 802 Musicians To Broadway Production Photo 2 HERE LIES LOVE Will Add 12 Local 802 Musicians To Broadway Production
BroadwayWorld's 5th Annual Phonys! 2023 Tony Categories We Wish Existed Photo 3 BroadwayWorld's 5th Annual Phonys! 2023 Tony Categories We Wish Existed
How/When/Where to Watch the 2023 Tony Awards and Other Questions Answered! Photo 4 How/When/Where to Watch the 2023 Tony Awards and Other Questions Answered!

Lillias White, NaTasha Yvette Williams And More Join JUKEBOX A Virtual Celebration Of Black Music Month

Lillias White, NaTasha Yvette Williams And More Join JUKEBOX A Virtual Celebration Of Black Music Month

Stage Aurora Theatrical Company, Theatre that Enlightens, celebrates Black Music Month with "JUKEBOX" a virtual presentation of songs and music of famous and influential African American artists from all genres.

Since 1979, the United States has set aside the month of June to appreciate the musical contributions of its African-American musicians, composers, singers, and songwriters.

Featuring some of your favorite stars from Broadway, Film and Television, this concert will stream on the Stage Aurora Theatrical Company's YouTube page here beginning June 16, 2023 at 12pm and will be available for viewing through July 1, 2023 at 12pm. For tickets and more information, please visit https://stageaurora.ticketleap.com/jukebox/

Hear favorite selections such as "How I Got Over," "Come Sunday," "Bridge Over Troubled Water," "I Got Rhythm," and much more! You will be sure to pat your feet, clap your hands and sing along!

The virtual concert features Denisha Ballew (Porgy and Bess at the The Metropolitan Opera), Vienna Carroll (Recording: Harlem Field Recordings), Angeli Ferrette (Porgy and Bess at The Metropolitan Opera), Carmen Ruby Floyd (Broadway: After Midnight), Darryl Reuben Hall (Founder of Stage Aurora, Broadway: Godspell), Gabrielle Lee (Off-Broadway: Bricktop), Kevin Paton-Cole (Peabody Opera), Greg Lamont Thomas (Metromusic & Arts), Kwame Remy (60th Annual Grammy Awards), Fredrick Redd (Off-Broadway: Hunchback of Notre Dame), Vivian Reed (Broadway: Bubbling Brown Sugar (Tony Nominee)), John Stanley (Former Music Director for Patti LaBelle), Lillias White (Broadway: The Life (Tony Award Winner for Best Featured Actress in a Musical)), NaTasha Yvette Williams (Broadway: Some Like It Hot (Tony Nominee)), and Virginia A. Woodruff (Broadway: The Color Purple.)

"As Founder of Stage Aurora Theatrical Company, Inc., I'm incredibly grateful for this special opportunity. I am very grateful to these artists who have contributed their talent to this virtual celebration to honor Black Music Month, states Darryl Reuben Hall. "My goal is to continue to produce 'theatre that enlightens'. Through the universal language of music and song, we all can celebrate in this moment of sheer entertainment, enlightenment, and joy. This is a musical celebration of History." Stage Aurora Theatrical Company, founded in 2001, has produced 200+ productions of award-winning theatre in FL and NY. The mission is 'to enlighten the mind by way of the Arts via Black and Faith-based theatre'. Our goal is to produce 'Theatre that Enlightens'. For more information, please visit: Click Here




RELATED STORIES

1
J. Harrison Ghee and Alex Newell to Join BROADWAY BARES Photo
J. Harrison Ghee and Alex Newell to Join BROADWAY BARES

Two newly minted Tony Award winners are headed toward the gates of Broadway Bares: Pleasure Park as time is running out to get tickets. Learn how to purchase tickets!

2
WICKED to Take Part in Summer Volunteer Event Series Photo
WICKED to Take Part in Summer Volunteer Event Series

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, Deputy Mayor for Operations Meera Joshi, and NYC Parks Commissioner Sue Donoghue joined President and CEO of the Partnership for New York City Kathryn Wylde and the Broadway musical Wicked to launch a new volunteer event series.

3
Center Theatre Group to Pause a Portion of its Programming Photo
Center Theatre Group to Pause a Portion of its Programming

Center Theatre Group is pausing a portion of its programming beginning this summer and continuing through the 2023/24 Season. 

4
Video: Rachel Bloom & Cinco Paul Sing on the WGA Picket Line Photo
Video: Rachel Bloom & Cinco Paul Sing on the WGA Picket Line

Watch Rachel Bloom and Cinco Paul sing 'Suddenly Seymour' while taking part in the WGA strike outside of Universal Studios.

More Hot Stories For You

Nominees Revealed for the 14th Annual Jimmy AwardsNominees Revealed for the 14th Annual Jimmy Awards
Audra McDonald, Max Von Essen, Ginger Minj & More to Kick Off PTown Summer LineupAudra McDonald, Max Von Essen, Ginger Minj & More to Kick Off PTown Summer Lineup
New Plays by Paula Vogel, Jen Silverman and Branden Jacobs-Jenkins Included in Second Stage Theater's 2023/24 SeasonNew Plays by Paula Vogel, Jen Silverman and Branden Jacobs-Jenkins Included in Second Stage Theater's 2023/24 Season
ROCK & ROLL MAN to Offer $25 Tickets Through Rush And Digital LotteryROCK & ROLL MAN to Offer $25 Tickets Through Rush And Digital Lottery

Videos

Video: Go Inside Rehearsals for Encores! THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA with Ruthie Ann Miles and More Video Video: Go Inside Rehearsals for Encores! THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA with Ruthie Ann Miles and More
Watch Ashley Park & Stephanie Hsu in the New JOY RIDE Trailer Video
Watch Ashley Park & Stephanie Hsu in the New JOY RIDE Trailer
Sara Bareilles Reflects on 'Surreal' WAITRESS Film Premiere Video
Sara Bareilles Reflects on 'Surreal' WAITRESS Film Premiere
See Constantine Maroulis & More in ROCK & ROLL MAN Video
See Constantine Maroulis & More in ROCK & ROLL MAN
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel HERE LIES LOVE
SWEENEY TODD
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
& JULIET
KIMBERLY AKIMBO

Recommended For You