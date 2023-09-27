Libero Canto Performs October Concert in Manhattan

Salve mater fons amoris, a concert of Pergolesi’s Stabat Mater, Scarlatti’s Salve Regina, and a rare Isabella Leonarda Trio will be performed in Manhattan - A Libero Canto Project.

Salve mater fons amoris, (Hail Mother, Fountain of Love) is a musical meditation on motherly love through the lens of three exquisite Baroque pieces. The program begins with Alessandro Scarlatti’s bright and heartfelt setting of the well-known prayer, Salve Regina (Hail Mary), followed by a Trio Sonata in G Major by composer and nun, Isabella Leonarda. The program culminates with Giovanni Battista Pergolesi’s moving and dramatic Stabat Mater (the Mother was Standing), a piece written on the composer’s deathbed at the age of 26, which tells the story of the Virgin Mary’s grief as she stood beside the cross.

Tickets to this event are by on site donation to support the Morocco Earthquake Response Fund (10/14/23), and The St. Monica Concert Series (10/22/23). Please visit https://liberocanto.org/events for more information or info@liberocanto.org with any further questions.

Salve mater fons amoris will be performed using period instruments. Performers are Kinga Cserjési (Soprano), Deborah Carmichael (Mezzo-Soprano - 10.14.23), Sandra Goodman (Contralto - 10.22.23), Rafa Prendergast (Violinist), Epongue Ekille (Violinist), Dan McCarthy (Violist), Ana Kim (Cellist), Caitlyn Koester (Organist),

Salve mater fons amoris is a project of the Libero Canto School of Singing. With its roots in 1930s Hungary, Libero CantoTM is a holistic, process-oriented approach to vocal pedagogy. It is called, “the path to free singing” (la via al libero canto), because the goal is to liberate people who wish to sing from physical, emotional, or mental constraints, so that they can make music through singing with ease, grace, honesty, and joy. Teachers and students of the Libero Canto Approach have presented numerous concert projects throughout Europe and the greater New York area that encompass the music of composers such as Monteverdi, Handel, Beethoven, Brahms, Bartók and many more. For more information about the Libero Canto Approach and upcoming concerts, please visit liberocanto.org.

Libero Canto is a fiscally sponsored project of the New York Foundation for the Arts.

New York, N.Y.– Saturday, October 14, 5 p.m., St. Ignatius of Antioch Episcopal Church, 552 West End Ave

New York, N.Y.– Sunday, October 22, 3 p.m., Church of St. Monica, 413 E 79th St.