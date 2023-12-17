Liberation Theatre Company Awarded A New York State Council On The Arts Support For Artists Grant

NYSCA has awarded over $80 million since Spring 2023 to over 1,500 artists and organizations across the state.

By: Dec. 17, 2023

Liberation Theatre Company (LTC), a Harlem-based organization committed to the support and development of early career Black playwrights, has received a Support for Artists grant from the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA). With fiscal sponsorship by Fractured Atlas, this award will fund existing programs that prepare writers to pursue opportunities in the American theatre. Through New York State's continued investment in arts and culture, NYSCA has awarded over $80 million since Spring 2023 to over 1,500 artists and organizations across the state.

Governor Kathy Hochul said, "Research confirms what we've always known here in New York: arts and culture are a powerhouse, with a staggering return on investment for our economy and our communities. Nonprofit arts and culture organizations and their audiences generated $151.7 billion in economic activity nationwide in 2022 and New York's unparalleled arts and culture sector is leading the way to benefit our residents, our students and our visitors every day. I commend these grantees on their achievements and look forward to their contributions in the coming year."

NYSCA Chair Katherine Nicholls added, "Thanks to the unwavering support of Governor Hochul and our Legislature, NYSCA is so proud to support the work of organizations and artists from all across New York. Spanning the entire breadth of the arts and culture sector - from world-renowned performers to after-school programs, from long established museums to community arts collectives - these organizations and artists together are a powerful driver of health, tourism, economy and education for our residents and visitors. On behalf of Council and staff, congratulations to Liberation Theatre Company and thank you for your perseverance, your creativity and your tireless service to New York State."

LTC Co-Founder and Producing Artistic Director Sandra A. Daley-Sharif said, "NYSCA has been an invaluable supporter of our efforts for many years now and we are deeply appreciative of this grant. The playwrights who we serve are the real beneficiaries however as this grant allows us to continue to offer assistance that is sorely needed to a population that continues to be underrepresented in American theatre."

About the New York State Council on the Arts

The mission of the New York State Council on the Arts is to foster and advance the full breadth of New York State's arts, culture, and creativity for all. To support the ongoing recovery of the arts across New York State, the Council on the Arts will award $127 million in FY 2024. The Council on the Arts further advances New York's creative culture by convening leaders in the field and providing organizational and professional development opportunities and informational resources. Created by Governor Nelson Rockefeller in 1960 and continued with the support of Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature, the Council is an agency that is part of the Executive Branch. For more information on NYSCA, please visit www.arts.ny.gov, and follow NYSCA's Facebook page, Twitter @NYSCArts and Instagram @NYSCouncilontheArts.

About Liberation Theatre Company

Liberation Theatre Company was established in 2009 with the mission to create a home for emerging Black playwrights to develop their work and express themselves artistically in a supportive and focused environment. In 2010, LTC initiated Harlem9, a successful collaboration of Black theatre producers in Harlem, which since 2011 has produced the Obie Award-winning annual 48Hours in... Harlem 10-minute play festival. Since 2017, LTC has managed their Writing Residency Program which supports four playwrights over ten months towards the completion of the first draft an original full-length play. Online: Liberation Theatre Company - www.liberationtheatrecompany.org/ Harlem9 - www.harlem9.org and The Liberation Theatre Company Writing Residency Program Facebook Group www.facebook.com/groups/540589603378278/



