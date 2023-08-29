Leslie Jones, Seth Meyers, Keegan-Michael Key, Amy Schumer And More To Come To Symphony Space

In a city teeming with performing arts institutions, Symphony Space plays a distinct role: bringing together leading artists and writers in bespoke, one-night-only live events. The organization is perhaps best known for programming that bridges the worlds of literature and performance, with artists and authors propelling words from the page onto the stage—and into timely, rich, lively discourse. This fall, Symphony Space presents a series of events engaging renowned comedians, all authors of new books, in illuminating conversations with other comedy icons.

Maria Bamford, once described by Judd Apatow as “the most unique, bizarre, imaginative comedian out there right now,” will discuss her new book Sure, I'll Join Your Cult, subtitled A Memoir of Mental Illness and the Quest to Belong Anywhere, with comedian, writer, producer, actress, and 2 Dope Queens co-creator Phoebe Robinson, on September 5. Two-time Emmy nominee Leslie Jones and Emmy and Golden Globe winner Seth Meyers will explore Jones' memoir Leslie F*cking Jones, on September 19. Comedy legend Keegan-Michael Key (Key & Peele, Schmigadoon!) and writer and producer Elle Key (School of Rock, Boy Meets Girl) will celebrate the publication of their book The History of Sketch Comedy, which stems from their Webby Award–winning podcast, on October 3. And, on October 5, author and comedian Sarah Cooper (100 Tricks to Appear Smart in Meetings) will be joined by Amy Schumer (Inside Amy Schumer, The Girl with the Lower Back Tattoo) for an exploration of Cooper's revealing new book, Foolish: Tales of Assimilation, Determination, and Humiliation.

The ongoing Symphony Space comedy series Uptown Showdown, hosted by Matthew Love, invites two teams of funny folks from the worlds of stand-up and late-night television to tackle topics of great importance about pop culture. It continues this fall with two events: Humans vs. AI, featuring Aminah Imani (Inside Amy Schumer), Justin Williams (Fraudsters), and more, on October 12; and Brains vs. Brawn, with participants to be announced soon, on November 30.

Maria Bamford, Sure, I'll Join Your Cult

Tuesday, September 5, 7pm

Leonard Nimoy Thalia

In-Person Tickets: $37-46, Livestream Tickets: $20-22

Critically acclaimed comedian Maria Bamford premieres her debut memoir, a hilarious exploration of show business, mental health, and the comfort of 12-step programs. Full of humor, energy, and brutal honesty, Sure, I'll Join Your Cult is a tale of one woman's quest to belong, told in Bamford's singular voice. In conversation with Phoebe Robinson.

Leslie Jones, Leslie F*cking Jones

Tuesday, September 19, 7pm

Peter Jay Sharp Theatre

Tickets: $42-70

Spend an unforgettable evening with Leslie Jones in conversation with comedian Seth Meyers. Get to know the woman behind the laughs: tough yet full of love, uncompromising yet wise, and always completely hilarious. Her audacious new memoir, Leslie F*cking Jones, is a love letter to regular people just trying to make it day by day, and proof that if you fight for yourself, you can live a bigger life than you ever imagined.

Keegan-Michael Key & Elle Key, The History of Sketch Comedy

Tuesday, October 3, 8pm

Peter Jay Sharp Theatre

Tickets: $42-70

Celebrate the history, art, and craft of humor with the Emmy and Peabody Award–winning actor, writer, and producer, and award-winning director, writer, and producer Elle Key. Part memoir, part masterclass, this husband-and-wife team's literary debut also features original exclusive essays compiled from conversations with legendary comedians.

In association with Greenlight Bookstore.

Sarah Cooper, Foolish: Tales of Assimilation, Determination, and Humiliation

Thursday, October 5, 7pm

Peter Jay Sharp Theatre

In-Person Tickets: $37-46; Livestream Tickets: $20-22

Comedians Sarah Cooper and Amy Schumer sit down to talk about Cooper's hilarious debut memoir. The Jamaican immigrant skyrocketed to fame with her uncanny and hysterical lip-syncs of a certain former president. In this revealing memoir, Cooper describes how her attempts to assimilate made her feel lost, but when she risked looking foolish, it led to finding herself. This one-night-only event will include stand-up by Cooper.

Uptown Showdown

A Comedy Debate Series

Two teams of funny folks from the worlds of stand-up and late-night television tackle topics of great importance to pop culture, and the verbal sparring and all-around absurdity only stop when the audience decides the winner.

Humans vs. AI

Thursday, October 12, 7pm

Leonard Nimoy Thalia

$17

Artificial Intelligence is suddenly everywhere. It's creating art, doing teenagers' homework, even writing this promotional copy! I am laughing out loud now 1000101ERROR. At this comic debate—featuring Aminah Imani (Inside Amy Schumer), Justin Williams (Fraudsters), and more—humans try to prove they're still relevant in a world of chatbots looking to take their jobs and/or their spouses.

Brains vs. Brawn

Thursday, November 30, 7pm

Leonard Nimoy Thalia

$17

Would you trust Vin Diesel to take your math test or Bill Gates to rescue you from a burning building? This month's comic debate is an age-old battle of geeks against jocks, as the audience decides whether it's best to live in a world of brutes with admirable pecs or Plato-quoting smarties who won't survive the zombie apocalypse. The debaters will be announced soon.

Symphony Space is a multi-disciplinary performing arts center where bold programming, presented in a uniquely warm and welcoming environment, forges indelible relationships between artists and audiences.

Symphony Space's fundamental mission is to connect art, ideas, and community through their performances and their commitment to literacy and education through the arts. Known for an array of ground-breaking programs, including Selected Shorts, their immersive Wall to Wall concerts, and their innovative Global Arts education initiative, Symphony Space presents a full slate of original, affordable (and free) programming within New York City and in communities throughout the country through tours, public radio broadcasts, podcasts, and virtual events. On their stages and in the classrooms they serve, Symphony Space fosters access to the arts through all the disciplines.

Symphony Space was founded in the belief that the arts bring people together, transcend barriers, and celebrate both our similarities and differences. Through adventurous and impactful performances, commissions, and conversations, Symphony Space continues to invigorate these guiding principles, harnessing the power of the arts to engage, inspire, and build community.