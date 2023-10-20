Lesli Margherita, Justin Huertas And More To Lead LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS In Concert at Flint  Repertory Theatre

The cast of Little Shop also includes Jason Veasey as Orin and Terren Wooten as Audrey II.

By: Oct. 20, 2023

Flint Repertory Theatre presents LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS IN CONCERT at The FIM Capitol Theatre in downtown Flint  November 17th & 18th. 

The upcoming staged concert will star Olivier Award-winner Lesli Margherita  (Matilda) as Audrey, Justin Huertas (Lizard  Boy) as Seymour, Jason Veasey  (A  Strange Loop, Only Murders in the Building) as Orin and Terren Wooten (aka Kizha  Carr That Bearded Queen) as Audrey II. 

Flint  Rep  takes  over  the  Capitol Theatre with a  brand  new  concert  production  of  this wildly inventive,  hit  rock musical. With an infectious score  that gleefully combines  rock, Motown and Broadway, Little Shop of  Horrors ensures youʼll be toe-tapping along to this hilarious, joyously entertaining, tongue-in-cheek delight.

The concert will also feature Jason Briggs as Mushnik, Arielle Crosby as Crystal, Lulu Fall (Natasha,  Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812) as Ronnette and Bryana Hall as Chiffon. 

“We're so thrilled to produce this screamingly funny theatrical concert featuring a cast of Broadway stars, as well as some of our favorite Michigan performers,” said  Flint  Rep  Producing Artistic Director Michael Lluberes. “Little Shop is a favorite for so many of us and this will be an outrageous rock concert version of the show like you've never seen before!” 

Directed by Ovation Award winner Michael Matthews, presented at the iconic, historical  and recently renovated FIM Capitol Theatre in downtown Flint, the concert will feature choreography by Janet Roston, musical direction by Brian E. Buckner, scenic design by Eli  Sherlock, costume design by Whitney Locher, lighting design by Zach Blane, and sound design by Nina Field. 

Tickets are available at https://thefim.org/event/little-shop-of-horrors/ and at the FIM  Ticket Center box offices at FIM Whiting Auditorium and FIM Capitol Theatre, or by calling  (810) 237-7333. Genesee County residents receive a 30 percent discount as a  benefit of the Genesee County Arts Education and Cultural Enrichment Millage.  




