Lena Hall, Brittney Johnson, Eleri Ward Set For BROADWAY SINGS ADELE at Sony Hall

The acclaimed Broadway Sings concert series has announced the lineup for its next concert event, Broadway Sings Adele. On February 26 at 7:30pm, a bombshell cast of stars including Tony Award Winner Lena Hall (Hedwig), Brittney Johnson (Wicked), and Eleri Ward (Only Gold) will belt out new arrangements of the hits of the pop superstar Adele, accompanied by a 14-piece orchestra at the beautiful Sony Hall.

Also featured in the lineup are Kayla Davion (Tina), Kyle Freeman (A Strange Loop), Tamika Lawrence (Caroline, Or Change), Kristolyn Lloyd (1776), Corey Mach (Merrily We Roll Along), Kyle Taylor Parker (Pretty Woman), Zachary Noah Piser (KPOP), Jelani Remy (Ain't Too Proud), Rosé (Titianique, "RuPaul's Drag Race), Stephanie Torns (Waitress), Danielle Wade (Mean Girls), Michael Wordly (Kinky Boots), and Alyssa Wray ("American Idol").

The concert will give tribute to the iconic songs from every album Adele has released, including "Hello", "Rolling in the Deep", "Easy On Me" and "Someone Like You". The music will be orchestrated and arranged by Joshua Stephen Kartes and conducted by Ben Moss.

Broadway Sings Adele is produced and directed by Corey Mach (Merrily We Roll Along, Wicked). Previous singers honored in the series, created in 2012, include Sara Bareilles, Beyoncé, The Beatles, Rihanna, and most recently, Mariah Carey. More information about the upcoming Broadway Sings Lady Gaga's Chromatica, in association with NYC Pride, can be found on their website: www.broadwaysingsconcert.com.

For tickets to the show, visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2221988®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sonyhall.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1. Sony Hall is located at 235 West 46th Street. Tickets are $40-$110, with a limited amount of tickets available for $30 at the door with a valid student ID. General admission seating and student tickets are first come, first served. All ages are welcome and all performers are subject to change.