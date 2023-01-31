Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Lena Hall, Brittney Johnson, Eleri Ward Set For BROADWAY SINGS ADELE at Sony Hall

The performance is on Sunday, February 26 at 7:30pm at Sony Hall.

Jan. 31, 2023  
Lena Hall, Brittney Johnson, Eleri Ward Set For BROADWAY SINGS ADELE at Sony Hall

The acclaimed Broadway Sings concert series has announced the lineup for its next concert event, Broadway Sings Adele. On February 26 at 7:30pm, a bombshell cast of stars including Tony Award Winner Lena Hall (Hedwig), Brittney Johnson (Wicked), and Eleri Ward (Only Gold) will belt out new arrangements of the hits of the pop superstar Adele, accompanied by a 14-piece orchestra at the beautiful Sony Hall.

Also featured in the lineup are Kayla Davion (Tina), Kyle Freeman (A Strange Loop), Tamika Lawrence (Caroline, Or Change), Kristolyn Lloyd (1776), Corey Mach (Merrily We Roll Along), Kyle Taylor Parker (Pretty Woman), Zachary Noah Piser (KPOP), Jelani Remy (Ain't Too Proud), Rosé (Titianique, "RuPaul's Drag Race), Stephanie Torns (Waitress), Danielle Wade (Mean Girls), Michael Wordly (Kinky Boots), and Alyssa Wray ("American Idol").

The concert will give tribute to the iconic songs from every album Adele has released, including "Hello", "Rolling in the Deep", "Easy On Me" and "Someone Like You". The music will be orchestrated and arranged by Joshua Stephen Kartes and conducted by Ben Moss.

Broadway Sings Adele is produced and directed by Corey Mach (Merrily We Roll Along, Wicked). Previous singers honored in the series, created in 2012, include Sara Bareilles, Beyoncé, The Beatles, Rihanna, and most recently, Mariah Carey. More information about the upcoming Broadway Sings Lady Gaga's Chromatica, in association with NYC Pride, can be found on their website: www.broadwaysingsconcert.com.

For tickets to the show, visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2221988®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sonyhall.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1. Sony Hall is located at 235 West 46th Street. Tickets are $40-$110, with a limited amount of tickets available for $30 at the door with a valid student ID. General admission seating and student tickets are first come, first served. All ages are welcome and all performers are subject to change.


BroadwayWorld Shop
Shop BroadwayWorld

Shop this season's new musicals! Get dressed up for a night at the theatre, or just a night at home, with merch from some of Broadway's biggest hits including SOME LIKE IT HOT, KIMBERLY AKIMBO, and more!
Start Shopping


Related Stories
National Tour of INTO THE WOODS Extends Boston Engagement Photo
National Tour of INTO THE WOODS Extends Boston Engagement
The national touring production of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine’s Tony Award®-winning triumph, Into the Woods, has been extended in Boston by popular demand. The limited engagement will now play for two weeks only from March 21-April 2 at Emerson Colonial Theatre.
LAVERNE & SHIRLEY Star Cindy Williams Passes Away At 75 Photo
LAVERNE & SHIRLEY Star Cindy Williams Passes Away At 75
Cindy Williams, a star of stage and screen and one half of the iconic duo, 'Laverne & Shirley' has passed away at the age of 75. 
Nominees Announced for 37th Annual Helen Hayes Awards Photo
Nominees Announced for 37th Annual Helen Hayes Awards
Nominations have been announced for the 37th Helen Hayes Awards, which will be presented on Monday, May 22. Nominees include productions from Arena Stage, Signature Theatre, GALA Hispanic Theatre and more.
BWW Flashback: A Look Back on the Exceptional Career of the Great Hal Prince Photo
BWW Flashback: A Look Back on the Exceptional Career of the Great Hal Prince
In honor of what would have been been his 95th Birthday, BroadwayWorld is looking back on the career of Hal Prince. See highlights from his incredible career in our interactive timeline and watch past performances from his works.

More Hot Stories For You


Cindy Williams, Stage Actor and LAVERNE & SHIRLEY Star, Passes Away At 75Cindy Williams, Stage Actor and LAVERNE & SHIRLEY Star, Passes Away At 75
January 30, 2023

Cindy Williams, a star of stage and screen and one half of the iconic duo, 'Laverne & Shirley' has passed away at the age of 75. 
Broadway Bares to Take Place This June at NYC's Hammerstein BallroomBroadway Bares to Take Place This June at NYC's Hammerstein Ballroom
January 30, 2023

Broadway Bares will once again kick off Pride week in New York City with two performances featuring more than 150 of the city’s dancers on Sunday, June 18, 2023, at Hammerstein Ballroom. See how to purchase tickets!
Photos/Video: Lea Michele and Ramin Karimloo Talk FUNNY GIRL on SiriusXMPhotos/Video: Lea Michele and Ramin Karimloo Talk FUNNY GIRL on SiriusXM
January 30, 2023

SiriusXM kicked off a special Town Hall with Lea Michele and Ramin Karimloo, co-stars of Broadway smash-hit Funny Girl, last Thursday.  Michele and Karimloo discussed the process of recording the musical's cast album, working with Barbra Streisand, and more!
Actors' Equity Releases Statement Condemning Attacks on Transgender People and Drag PerformancesActors' Equity Releases Statement Condemning Attacks on Transgender People and Drag Performances
January 30, 2023

Actors’ Equity Association, the national labor union representing more than 51,000 professional actors and stage managers in live theatre, has issued a statement regarding the growing number of attacks on transgender people, often framed as attacks on drag performance.
Howard McGillin, Jay Armstrong Johnson, and More Join PARADE; Full Casting Announced!Howard McGillin, Jay Armstrong Johnson, and More Join PARADE; Full Casting Announced!
January 30, 2023

Complete casting has been announced as rehearsals begin today for the new Broadway production of Parade starring Tony Award® winner Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond. Learn more about who will be starring in the revival here!
share