Lee Pace Will Lead New Series FOUNDATION

Variety reports that actors Lee Pace and Jared Harris will lead Apple's upcoming Isaac Asimov series "Foundation."

Based on the novel series of the same name, "Foundation" chronicles the saga of The Foundation, a band of exiles who discover that the only way to save the Galactic Empire from destruction is to defy it.

Harris plays Hari Seldon, a mathematical genius who predicts the demise of the empire. Pace plays Brother Day, the current Emperor of the Galaxy.

Pace starred in the Tony Award-winning Broadway revival of "Angels in America" as Joe Pitt. He has starred in several Marvel films, and is known on the small screen for work on "Pushing Daisies" and "Halt and Catch Fire."

Harris is an Emmy nominee for "Chernobyl" and "Mad Men." He also starred on Netflix's "The Crown," and on Amazon's "The Expanse."

Read the original story on Variety.





