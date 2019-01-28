Lea Salonga Reschedules UK Tour Due to Injury

Lea Salonga has announced that her upcoming UK Tour has been rescheduled for July of this year, due to her leg injury. Any previously purchased tickets will still be valid, and she advises anyone with questions to contact their point of purchase.

Watch her announcement on Instagram here:

She recently announced on Instagram that she suffered a leg injury during a ski trip in Japan.

The broken leg forced her to also cancel shows in Hong Kong and Singapore.

"While we initially hoped to be able to keep the appearances on the calendar, the injury is going to take longer than expected to heal," she wrote in a message on Twitter.

BroadwayWorld wishes Lea a speedy recovery!

Salonga recently wrapped her role as 'Erzulie,' the goddess of love, in the Broadway revival of Once On This Island, which won the 2018 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical. Following the show's wildly successful run, she then traveled to Los Angeles for a brief three-night engagement as 'Grace Farrell' in Annie, alongside an all-star cast at the famed concert venue, The Hollywood Bowl.



The Disney legend who is known for her roles as the singing voices for Princess Jasmine in Aladdin and Fa Mulan in Mulan and Mulan II and is a judge on the Philippines hit version of "The Voice" has sold a staggering 19 million albums worldwide to date making her one of the best-selling Filipina artists of all time. She has performed for the likes of Diana, Princess of Wales, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush. Salonga boasts numerous accolades such as an Olivier, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Theatre World Award amongst others.

