Laurissa “Lala” Romain Releases New Song TOUGH LOVE

Laurissa "Lala" Romain has released her latest single that she wrote called, "Tough Love", produced by Dan McEntee.

Available on Itunes:

https://music.apple.com/us/album/tough-love-single/1496605474

And on Spotify

https://open.spotify.com/track/75tzdmkji4tFMnIB4nPVVd?si=pGZydJe9Tfqdd_7XGzIYqw&nd=1

Lala is an Actor, Singer, Songwriter, Model, native New Yorker who was raised in Hells Kitchen. 'Lala' has been working as and actor since she was a young child appearing on Broadway in Lincoln Center's revival of Rogers & Hammerstein's South Pacific as Ngana.

Her most recent Film and TV work include Spike Lee's upcoming film "Son Of The South", "Kurt", "You Were Always", Chris Rock's "Top Five" Netflix TV's "The Politician" and TBS' "Are We There Yet".

Laurissa's most recent stage work includes, "Oswald the Musical" and The Origin Irish Theatre Festival's Award Winning Play, "The 8th".

She appeared in concert as Vanessa in the concert version of Lin Manuel Miranda's "In the Heights", in Ben Cameron's Broadway Sessions Black History Month Concert at The Laurie Beechman Theatre and in Jake Odmark's Harmony concerts at The Green Room 42.

Follow her on all social media @inthelandoflala www.inthelandoflala.com





