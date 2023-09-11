Laurie Anderson and Harvey Fierstein Will Be Celebrated at La MaMa ETC's 62nd Season Gala

The gala will take place on October 26, 2023 at the Ellen Stewart Theatre.

By: Sep. 11, 2023

POPULAR

Full Cast Set For THE GREAT GATSBY at Paper Mill Playhouse, Starring Jeremy Jordan and Eva Photo 1 Full Cast Set For THE GREAT GATSBY at Paper Mill Playhouse
Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - Where to Stream THE LITTLE MERMAID & More Photo 2 Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - What to Watch!
Megan Hilty & Jennifer Simard To Lead Pre-Broadway DEATH BECOMES HER Premiere in Chicago Photo 3 Megan Hilty & Jennifer Simard To Lead Pre-Broadway DEATH BECOMES HER Premiere in Chicago
Photos: See Inside Rehearsals for Final Sondheim Musical, HERE WE ARE, World Premiere at T Photo 4 Photos: Inside Rehearsals for Final Sondheim Musical, HERE WE ARE

Laurie Anderson and Harvey Fierstein Will Be Celebrated at La MaMa ETC's 62nd Season Gala

Laurie Anderson and Harvey Fierstein will be celebrated at La MaMa ETC’s 62nd season Gala on October 26, 2023 at the Ellen Stewart Theatre (66 E 4 St.) in NYC, it has been announced by Mia Yoo, La MaMa’s artistic director.  The Gala evening will recognize the recently-announced expansion of La MaMa’s Radical Access Initiative (RAI), designed to increase outreach to new artists and audiences both digitally and in-person at La MaMa’s three theatres and new Community Arts Space.

Attendees at the Gala will be able to mingle at the company’s newly-renovated, original landmarked theaters at 74A E. 4 St. prior to the Gala proper – cocktails, dinner, performances, awards presentation – at the Ellen Stewart Theatre. 

LAURIE ANDERSON will be honored for her bold artistic explorations and pioneering  use of digital technologies.  HARVEY FIERSTEIN will be honored for  for his long-standing support of La MaMa and the  LGBTQ+ Community.

Mia Yoo states, “The pairing of Laurie and Harvey with our Radical Access Initiative is fitting as both have provided audiences worldwide with their own brand of music, theatre and digital arts that were considered ‘radical’ when they each arrived on the scene. La MaMa has always been a place for those outside the mainstream, and during this time of rapid technological and environmental change, and political disruption, recognizing the genius of these two seminal figures reminds us that art and theatre can bring people together in revolutionary ways.”

EVENING SCHEDULE AND LOCATIONS: 6:00pm (EST) Cocktails at 74A East 4th Street, and  7:00pm (EST) Dinner, Tributes, and Entertainment in the Ellen Stewart Theatre at 66 East 4th Street. This  will be a hybrid event with online participation opportunities. For tickets, on sale Sept. 12, visit Click Here

Biographies

Laurie Anderson is a writer, director, composer, visual artist, musician and vocalist who has created groundbreaking works that span the worlds of art, theater, experimental music, and technology. Her recording career was launched by O Superman in 1981. Anderson's live shows range from simple spoken word to expansive multimedia stage performances such as the eight-hour United States (1982), Empty Places (1990), Songs and Stories from Moby Dick (1999), and Delusion (2010).  Anderson had created numerous audio-visual installations as well as films- the feature film Home of the Brave (1986), Carmen (1992), and Hidden Inside Mountains (2005).   Her film Heart of a Dog (2015) was chosen as an official selection of the 2015 Venice and Toronto Film Festivals. Anderson has published ten books and been nominated for five Grammys. She released Landfall, a collaboration with the Kronos Quartet, which received a Grammy award in 2018. As a composer, Anderson has contributed music to films by Wim Wenders and Jonathan Demme, dance pieces by Bill T. Jones, Trisha Brown, Molissa Fenley, and scores for theater productions including plays by Robert LePage. Her visual work has been featured in many galleries and museums.

Her visual work is on long term display at MASS MoCA and a retrospective of her work opened at Moderna Museet in Stockholm. Anderson lives in New York City.

Harvey Fierstein, who credits La MaMa with launching his career as a performer/writer, debuted his groundbreaking TORCH SONG TRILOGY at La MaMa in the 1980’s.  The TRILOGY continues with successful runs on Broadway and in the West End. Mr. Fierstein won his first Tony Award for his leading role in TORCH SONG TRILOGY.   As well, he made his acting debut at La MaMa in Andy Warhol’s only play, PORK, and later appeared in Robert Patrick’s THE HAUNTED HOST. The TRILOGY enjoyed successful runs on Broadway and in the West End.  He wrote the books of the musicals LA CAGE AUX FOLLES (Tony Award, Best Book of a Musical), A CATERED AFFAIR, NEWSIES, KINKY BOOTS, and won a Tony for his unforgettable performance as Edna Turnblad in HAIRSPRAY.  His autobiography I WAS BETTER LAST NIGHT published earlier this year became an instant New York Times Bestseller.  Harvey wrote the new book for the successful revival of FUNNY GIRL on Broadway.

 




Play Broadway Games

The Broadway Match-Up The Broadway Scramble
Tony Awards Trivia Broadway World Game


RELATED STORIES

1
Video: Watch Bobby Lopez Answer THE BOOK OF MORMONs 19 Questions Photo
Video: Watch Bobby Lopez Answer THE BOOK OF MORMON's 19 Questions

In the latest episode of BOM’s 19 Questions, the INCREDIBLE Bobby Lopez (Book, Music, Lyrics), talks about creating the show with Matt Stone and Trey Parker, who’s on his guilty pleasure playlist, and where the double EGOT keeps all those awards. Watch the episode here!

2
Video: First Look at the International Tour of HAMILTON in Rehearsal Photo
Video: First Look at the International Tour of HAMILTON in Rehearsal

Check out video footage of the Hamilton International Tour in rehearsal here!

3
Video: Inside A BRIEF INTERMISSION at The Delacorte Theater Photo
Video: Inside A BRIEF INTERMISSION at The Delacorte Theater

See BroadwayWorld's red carpet footage of the final event at the Delacorte Theater, A Brief Intermission!

4
Sutton Foster to Debut CHRISTMAS TIME IS HERE at Café Carlyle Photo
Sutton Foster to Debut CHRISTMAS TIME IS HERE at Café Carlyle

Tony Award-winning actress and singer Sutton Foster will perform a special holiday engagement at Café Carlyle from December 5-9, 2023. Learn how to purchase tickets!

More Hot Stories For You

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 11th, 2023Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 11th, 2023
21 Theater Books for Your Fall 2023 Reading List21 Theater Books for Your Fall 2023 Reading List
Video: Watch Bobby Lopez Answer THE BOOK OF MORMON's 19 QuestionsVideo: Watch Bobby Lopez Answer THE BOOK OF MORMON's 19 Questions
Video: First Look at the International Tour of HAMILTON in RehearsalVideo: First Look at the International Tour of HAMILTON in Rehearsal

Videos

Watch Bobby Lopez Answer THE BOOK OF MORMON's 19 Questions Video
Watch Bobby Lopez Answer THE BOOK OF MORMON's 19 Questions
First Look at the International Tour of HAMILTON in Rehearsal Video
First Look at the International Tour of HAMILTON in Rehearsal
Character Breakdown: PURLIE VICTORIOUS Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: PURLIE VICTORIOUS Cast Unpacks Their Roles
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
THE COTTAGE
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
SOME LIKE IT HOT

Recommended For You