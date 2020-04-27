Laura Osnes and Kelli Barrett to Co-Host Encore Viewing and Cast Party for EMMA

Streaming Musicals has announced that its next streaming offering will be an encore viewing and cast party on Thursday, May 7, 2020 for Tony Award nominee Paul Gordon's Emma, the musical based on the classic Jane Austen novel. Emma originally premiered on StreamingMusicals.com in October 2018. Filmed at New York's Westside Theatre, Emma was the first-ever musical conceived and built exclusively for worldwide streaming and directed by Tim Kashani and Kent Nicholson.



The May 7 free streaming event will be co-hosted by two-time Tony Award nominee Laura Osnes and Emma leading lady Kelli Barrett, who will introduce the virtual viewing party starting at 6:45pm ET. The show stream will begin at 7:00 pm ET and will feature exclusive interviews during the brief pause for intermission, and a virtual party with the cast following the conclusion of the performance. Sign up for further details at EmmaMusicalPremiere.com.



There will be encore presentations on Thursday, May 7 at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT, and at 7:00 pm BT /2:00 pm ET on Friday, May 8, 2020. For information and to register, visit EmmaMusicalPremiere.com.



Emma stars Kelli Barrett alongside Caitlin Brooke, Lauren "Coco" Cohn, Adam Daveline, Richert Easley, Tim Gulan, Brian Herndon, Pamela Winslow Kashani, Dani Marcus, Don Richard, Sharon Rietkerk, and Will Reynolds.



Emma features book, music and lyrics by Tony Award nominee Paul Gordon (Streaming Musicals' Pride and Prejudice, Jane Eyre, Daddy Long Legs). Working in tandem are directors Kent Nicholson for the stage and Tim Kashani for film.



The creative team includes Alice Brooks (Director of Photography), Dara Wishingrad (Production Design), Ally Rice (Editor), Brad Haak (Music Supervision, Arrangements & Orchestrations), Kara Branch (Costume Design), Benjamin Weill (Lighting Design), Seth Huling (Sound Design) and Wendy Seyb (Choreography).



Streaming Musicals also recently announced that its next streaming production will be the original romantic musical comedy, Marry Harry. Premiere date will be announced in coming days. Sign up for details at MarryHarry.com.





