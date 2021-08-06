Laura Michelle Kelly, Sam Pauly, Kerry Butler, & Brittany Nicholas Announce Stage Door Masterclasses

BroadwayWorld Stage Door has announced the next lineup of masterclass instructors! Classes with Laura Michelle Kelly (August 9th), Sam Pauly (August 16th), Kerry Butler (September 13th) and Brittany Nicholas (September 20th) are now on sale!

Reserve your spot today - a limited number of students are able to participate in each class. Students will get the opportunity to perform for their instructor, get personalized feedback on their piece, and to try out their song another time following critiques. Improve your performance and get the advantage at your next audition with feedback from working Broadway professionals!

Tickets are also on sale for those wishing to audit (observe only) the class. Those participants will not be able to interact with the instructor but may ask questions to answer during the Q&A.

August 9th, 2021

Laura Michelle Kelly is an Oliver Award winning actress for her star-making performance as the title role in the London production of Disney's Mary Poppins. Kelly recently completed a year and a half touring america in the Lincoln Center production of The King and I as Anna. Previously she played Sylvia Llewelyn Davies in the Broadway production of Finding Neverland, starring opposite Matthew Morrison and Kelsey Grammer after originating the role at the American Repertory Theater (2015 Elliott Award Nominee). Her other Broadway credits include reprising her role in Mary Poppins, the 2004 revival of Fiddler on the Roof and City Center's Encores! production of Me and My Girl (Sally Smith). West End credits include: My Fair Lady (Eliza), Speed The Plow, (Karen), Lord of the Rings: The Musical(Galadriel), Beauty and the Beast (Belle), Whistle Down the Wind (Swallow), Peter Pan (Wendy), Les Miserables (Eponine), Mamma Mia! (Sophie). Regional: The King and I (Anna) and South Pacific (Nellie). Film: "Sweeney Todd" (Lucy/Beggar Woman; dir. Tim Burton) and "Goddess" (2012 Cannes Film Festival) Album: The Storm inside (2006). Recipient: Awarded Voice of Musical Theatre. Numerous radio, TV, concert appearances including Pioneer Day with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra, Albert Hall, Hampton Court Palace, Royal Opera House, Millennium Stadium, Buckingham Palace and Performed for President Obama for the 4th of July celebrations.

Reserve Laura's Class

August 16th, 2021

Samantha Pauly most recently appeared on Broadway in SIX the Musical as Katherine Howard. West End credits include Eva Peron in Regent's Park Open Air Theatre's critically acclaimed revival of Evita (Evening Standard Theatre Award, WhatsOnStage Award, Olivier nomination). National Tours: Bat Out Of Hell. Regional: SIX (Joseph Jefferson Award), Evita as Eva Peron, Honeymoon in Vegas as Betsy Nolan, Godspell, Seussical (Marriott Theatre), Hairspray as Amber von Tussle, Elf the Musical as Jovie (Paramount Theatre), Beaches as Teen Ceecee (Drury Lane Theatre), Evita as Eva Peron (Westport County Playhouse). TV: "Chicago PD" (NBC), Purina, T-Mobile, Mike's Hard Lemonade.

Reserve Sam's Class

September 19th, 2021

Kerry Butler was born in Brooklyn. She started doing commercials at age three, but didn't get her big break on Broadway until she graduated college. Before Broadway shut down she enjoyed playing Barbara in Beetlejuice. Previously she was nominated for an outer critics award playing the three moms in Mean Girls. She was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical for Xanadu. Other Broadway credits include Belle in Beauty and the Beast (Dora nomination) Disaster!, Catch Me If You Can, (Drama Desk nomination) Sherrie in Rock of Ages, Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors, (Outer Critics nomination). Kerry won the Clarence Derwent award for Penny Pingleton in the original cast of Hairspray, Eponine in Les Miserable, Blood Brothers, and The Best Man. On television she has appeared on 30 Rock, The Mindy Project, Rescue Me, Law and Order, Elementary, Mysteries of Laura, White Collar, Blue Bloods, One Life to Live, and most recently the Gilmore Girls reunion for Netflix. She can be seen in the film 'the miseducation of Cameron post." Her album 'Faith, Trust, And Pixie Dust' is available on iTunes.

Reserve Kerry's Class

September 20th, 2021

Brittany Nicholas was most recently seen on Broadway as part of the Original Broadway Cast of Mean Girls. Brittany is from Newport News, VA and started her dance training at the age of 4. She is trained in numerous styles of Dance as well as numerous styles of Aerial. Broadway: Billy Elliot (Swing). International: Billy Elliot Toronto (Swing/ Dance Captain). Tours: Billy Elliot First National (Original Cast), Matilda (Swing/Children's Dance Captain). Other Credits: Bye Bye, Birdie (Goodspeed); Mamma Mia! (RCCL); Hairspray (STONC). Brittany was also a Principal Aerialist for Royal Caribbean Productions.

Reserve Brittany's Class