LIZA! AT 80 Celebration To Feature Kristin Chenoweth, Donna Murphy, Beth Leavel and More

Transport Group has announced a star-studded lineup for Liza! at 80: A Celebration in Song and Dance, celebrating the legendary performer and her 80th birthday. Tickets are on sale now.

The cast will include Kate Baldwin (two-time Tony nominee, Hello, Dolly!, Finian's Rainbow), Lauren Blackman (Ragtime, Hugh Jackman: From New York, With Love), Mario Cantone (Tony nominee, Laugh Whore, Assassins, Sex and the City), Kristin Chenoweth (Tony winner, You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown, Wicked), Nikki Renée Daniels (Once Upon a Mattress, Company), Dez Deron (Maybe Happy Ending, The Voice), Claybourne Elder (The Wild Party, Company), Andrew Barth Feldman (Dear Evan Hansen, No Hard Feelings), Katie Finneran (two-time Tony winner, Promises, Promises, Noises Off), Robyn Hurder (Tony nominee, Moulin Rouge!), Beth Leavel (Tony winner, The Drowsy Chaperone), Bonnie Milligan (Tony Winner, Kimberly Akimbo), Donna Murphy (two-time Tony winner, Passion, The King and I), Lauren Patten (Tony winner, Jagged Little Pill), Khori Petinaud (Just in Time, Dancin'), Andrew Rannells (Grammy winner, two-time Tony nominee, The Book of Mormon, Falsettos), Helen J. Shen (Grammy nominee, Drama Desk nominee, Maybe Happy Ending), Elizabeth Stanley (Tony nominee, Jagged Little Pill), Alysha Umphress (On the Town, Bring it On), Marisha Wallace (Olivier Award nominee, Guys and Dolls, Cabaret), and Natalie Weiss (American Idol, Breaking Down The Riffs).

Guest speakers will include Candice Bergen (five-time Emmy winner, Academy Award nominee), Jim Caruso (Liza's At The Palace!, seven-time MAC Award winner), Kathy Griffin (two-time Emmy winner, Grammy winner), Julie Halston (Special Tony Award recipient, four-time Drama Desk nominee, Sex and The City), Isaac Mizrahi (Drama Desk winner, Chicago (Amos), The Women (costumes), The Threepenny Opera (costumes)), and Susan Stroman (five-time Tony winner, two-time Olivier Award winner, American Theatre Hall of Fame).

The concert takes place—one night only—on Thursday, June 25, at 8:00 p.m. at Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage, Carnegie Hall.

The tribute concert honors Liza Minnelli's 60-year career and includes musical selections, performed by an all-star lineup, spanning her entire body of work and focusing on her collaborations with John Kander & Fred Ebb, including Cabaret; The Rink; Liza With a “Z”; and New York, New York. The concert features a 30-piece orchestra as well as backstage stories, firsthand anecdotes, and selections of Bob Fosse's original choreography reconstructed by The Verdon Fosse Legacy.

Liza! at 80 also celebrates the March publication of Ms. Minnelli's memoir, Kids, Wait Till You Hear This! (Hachette/Grand Central Publishing). The evening's attendees will receive a copy of the memoir. Liza! at 80 will be directed by Transport Group Artistic Director Jack Cummings III, a five-time Drama Desk Award nominee and two-time Obie Award winner, with musical direction by Joey Chancey. Hannah Oren serves as Creative Producer and Merri Sugarman, CSA serves as Casting Director, with original arrangements by Chancey and orchestrations by Adam Jones. Additional choreography is by Nancy Renée Braun and Alex Sanchez. The script for the evening will be written by Liza Minnelli, created with Oren. The evening is produced in collaboration with Ms. Minnelli's representatives Carrberry Companies and v2 Entertainment Group.

Liza Minnelli is an indomitable force in the entertainment world—a true icon, known for her electrifying stage presence, whose career spans over six decades. Her performances have earned her numerous honors. Along with being a member of the exclusive EGOT club (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony), her accolades include a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award, a Legend Award on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and a Golden Globe Award. In 2017, she was awarded France's esteemed Légion d'Honneur as an Officer, one of the highest distinctions a foreign national can receive, recognizing her exceptional contributions to arts and culture. Minnelli has received many other international awards and has passionately advocated for various causes, including HIV/AIDS and human rights.

Transport Group, an Off-Broadway theatre company, co-founded in 2001 by Jack Cummings III and Robyn Hussa, crafts acclaimed productions that widen the lens on and allow audiences and artists to collaboratively explore the American experience. Transport Group has staged 37 productions, including twelve world premieres, three New York premieres, and five commissioned works. The company has received a special New York Drama Critics' Circle Award; three Drama Desk Awards, including a special one “for its breadth of vision and its presentation of challenging productions;” nine Obie Awards; an Outer Critics Circle Award; three Off-Broadway Alliance Awards; a Dramatists Guild Award; and a Tony Award nomination.

Liza! at 80: A Celebration in Song and Dance takes place Thursday, June 25 at 8:00 p.m. at Carnegie Hall, 881 Seventh Avenue. Tickets go on sale Thursday, April 23 at 11:00 a.m. and may be purchased by phoning Carnegie Hall (212) 247-7800, visiting carnegiehall.org, or at the Carnegie Hall box office on 57 Street and Seventh Avenue. For more information, visit transportgroup.org.

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