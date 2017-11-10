LIVE Video: Get A First Look At The New Stage Version of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST on Disney Cruise Line

A tale as old as time is getting ready to take the Disney Cruise Line stage.

A brand new production of Beauty and the Beast inspired by Disney's live-action adaptation of the animated classic premiers aboard the Disney Dream today, and a portion of it will stream live from the ship on BroadwayWorld!

The show brings the timeless fable to life, featuring a style of theater that interlaces classic storytelling elements with cutting-edge technology.

The 30-minute broadcast begins at 10:40 a.m. ET on Friday, November 10.

There's something there that wasn't there before! Disney's creative minds have joined forces with a team of Broadway's top artists to breathe new magic into the iconic Beauty and the Beast story, reinventing it for the stage.

Audiences of all ages are invited to laugh, sing, cheer and-once again-fall under the captivating spell of the popular characters and hit songs from the Disney classic, along with 2 new musical numbers written by Alan Menken and Tim Rice for the reimagined film!

Behold this spectacular live production employing innovative puppetry, cutting-edge theatrical design and breakthrough story-telling techniques designed to dazzle and delight.





