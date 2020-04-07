LITTLE DID I KNOW Starring Richard Kind, Lesli Margherita & More Becomes Top 5 Arts Podcast in the US
LITTLE DID I KNOW, the first Broadway-level podcast musical, released by The Audio Drama Initiative, based on the novel by Mitchell Maxwell, and newly released on Apple Podcasts, soared to #3 on the Apple podcast charts this past weekend, making it one of the top 5 Arts podcasts in the United States on Apple podcasts and in the top 40 overall. It is now one of the most successful podcast musicals to ever debut on Apple.
LITTLE DID I KNOW features Tony Award Nominee Richard Kind, Tony Award Nominee Patrick Page, Olivier Award Winner Lesli Margherita, Disney Star Laura Marano, and YouTube stars Kurt Hugo Schneider, Sam Tsui, Casey Breves, Alex Blue, film & TV star Alexander Chaplin, and Broadway veterans Jennifer Blood, and E. Clayton Cornelious. All combined, the show's cast has more than 36 million social media followers.
LITTLE DID I KNOW's music is by three-time Tony Award Winner Doug Besterman (The Producers, Thoroughly Modern Millie), lyrics by Oscar and Golden Globe award winner Dean Pitchford (Fame, Footloose) and Marcy Heisler (Ever After), book by New York Times best-selling author Lou Aronica and Johanna Besterman, and is produced by award-winning producer Mitchell Maxwell (Stomp!, Damn Yankees, Pulitzer Prize winner Dinner with Friends), and Robert Barandes along with Aronica. It was directed by Marlo Hunter. Arrangements and musical supervision were by Jeffrey Saver, orchestrations by Michael Morris, and editing and sound design by Dave Hart. Casting was by Robin Carus and General Management is by Five Points Theatrical (Carl Vorwerk and Mahaley Jacobs).
Episodes of the new musical will be released every Tuesday through Tuesday, May 12. A digital podcast soundtrack recording, produced by Broadway Records, and featuring the podcast's original twenty-two songs, is also available everywhere music is sold.
LITTLE DID I KNOW tells the story of a group of friends - recent college graduates - who bring a broken-down summer theatre back to life in 1976. The summer will be different from anything they expected. Told over nine episodes, approximately thirty minutes each, LITTLE DID I KNOW includes twenty-two original songs.
The Audio Drama Initiative, headed by Lou Aronica and Mitchell Maxwell, was founded in 2019 to develop and produce audio dramas based on literary works. In the fall of 2019, the company released the audio drama The Thursday Night Club, a Christmas story based on the novella by Steven Manchester, which was published by their sister company, The Story Plant whose present library includes nearly 200 titles. Their next project will be released later this month and deals with the current situation engulfing our nation.
