LISTEN: Rachel Tucker Talks Broadway, West End and More on MAMAS TALKIN' LOUD Podcast
The Podcast Is Available on Apple/iTunes, Spotify and more.
Broadway moms, Cara Cooper (The Prom) and Jessica Rush (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical) of the hit podcast "Mamas Talkin' Loud", in association with the Broadway Podcast Network, have announced that Broadway and West End star Rachel Tucker (Come From Away, Wicked) recently joined them for the finale of their debut season. The podcast is available now wherever you listen to podcasts and at bpn.fm/mamas.
Listen below!
The Olivier-nominated Rachel Tucker shared what life is like to 'Defy Gravity' with a toddler at home, what it's truly like to juggle a career on both sides of the pond, how she and her husband have found a balance as artist parents, and how this time of upheaval has, ultimately, had a silver lining. The conversation is a true, light-hearted glimpse into what our lives and convos are like backstage, and the openness and honesty that almost immediately connects those of us who call ourselves actors.
"Mamas Talkin' Loud" closes out a debut season of almost 40 episodes. Since launching last fall, Broadway Moms, Cara and Jessica and their podcast, have inspired listeners from all walks of life, and, most importantly during this time, have built a community of support, and comfort, continuing to bring their in-depth and meaningful conversations to listeners, even as life went into lockdown.
Website: https://broadwaypodcastnetwork.com/podcast/mamas-talkin-loud/
