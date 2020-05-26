LISTEN: Patti Murin Talks Mental Health and Pregnancy on MAMAS TALKING LOUD Podcast

Patti Murin (Frozen), recently joined Cara Cooper and Jessica Rush of the hit podcast "Mamas Talkin' Loud", to talk about expecting her baby girl during this strange time of self isolation, bringing Princess Anna to life and closing the show, pregnant, as well as mental health, a cause she is very open and passionate about.

Listen to the podcast episode below!

In year four of sharing a dressing room at Broadway's Jersey Boys, hosts Cara Cooper and Jessica Rush found themselves in uncharted territory, juggling motherhood and eight shows a week. Knowing they weren't alone in the struggle, they founded a support group for mothers in the business of show, called Broadway Baby Mamas. Join Cara and Jessica 'in the dressing room' as they discuss in depth the usually funny, always emotional and very frank comedy and tragedy of motherhood with today's great mamas of Broadway and beyond.

Their most recent guest, Patti Murin, originated the role of Princess Anna on Broadway in Disney's Frozen. She also starred in Lysistrata Jones, was seen in Xanadu, and as Glinda in the first national tour of Wicked. She was recurring for several seasons on the NBC drama Chicago Med, and most recently appeared in the Hallmark Channel movie Love On Iceland. She is currently quarantined at home with her husband, actor Colin Donnell and their two dogs, eagerly awaiting the arrival of a baby girl.

Previous guests include: Laura Benanti, Heather Headley, Stephanie J Block, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Karen Olivo, Caissie Levy, Lorin Latarro, Natasha Yvette Williams, Tara Rubin, and Anne Quart

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You