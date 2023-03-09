LIKE THE WIND Benefit Concert Comes to SoHo Playhouse

Queer musical theatre writing team, Collard & Rosenblatt, will present their show, Like the Wind, in concert at SoHo Playhouse on March 20th at 7pm. All proceeds for the concert will go towards the Trevor Project, an organization that provides support and resources for queer youth. The concert will star Mark D. Aguirre (Trevor the Musical), Christina Josette Jimenez, Kalonjee Gallimore (A Beautiful Noise), Sophie Tyler, Elena Ramos Pascullo, and Bern Tan, with Nicky Redd understudying. Daniella Caggiano directs, Jorden Amir music-directs, and Isabel Schwartzberg stage-manages.

Like the Wind is a new electronica-pop musical that explores the lives of Bennie and Cai, two queer teenagers running away from a conversion therapy facility in the summer of 2018. Loosely inspired by Bonnie and Clyde, Bennie and Cai choose to change the fate that society has set for them and break through the constraints of expectations and rules. With a queer writing team at the helm, Like the Wind explores themes of identity, forgiveness, and queerness in young people.

"We've reached a point where queer youth are at risk. Their lives and their rights are in danger," said Collard & Rosenblatt in a joint statement. "Stories like this are far too common and we believe that art can change the current landscape. We refuse to sit by and let young people go with a voice; we wrote Like the Wind because we didn't see ourselves represented on stage and we (and many others like us) deserve to be seen, heard, and accepted."

Tickets for Like the Wind can be purchased here. The cast and team have also set up a donation page to the Trevor Project for those who cannot attend but wish to support the organization.

Prior to this concert iteration, Like the Wind was presented at the Brick (BWW Best New Musical Runner-Up) and at the New Musicals Lab. Excerpts have also been performed at 54 Below, York Theatre, and on Tin Pan Alley 2.