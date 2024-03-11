LIGHTHOUSE: AN IMMERSIVE DRINKING MUSICAL to Release EP On St. Patrick's Day Weekend

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Off-Broadway's hit Irish-American show Lighthouse: An Immersive Drinking Musical will release its Off-Broadway cast EP ahead of St. Patrick's Day weekend following a three month run at the Soho Playhouse in the summer of 2023.

The musical full or original drinking songs and Irish step dancing numbers, written and composed by Emmy winner Jacki Thrapp (Off-Broadway's Good Morning New York and Audible's Hanukkah Haunting) with additional material by charting composer Billy Recce (Off-Broadway's FIVE The Parody Musical and A Musical About Star Wars) ran at the SoHo Playhouse's Huron Club from July 7, 2023 - September 30, 2023.

The new EP features hits like "Love Stars With A Pint" and "Sammy's Back From Sea" sang by original Off-Broadway cast members Bobby Allan, Sid Parker and Jacki Thrapp.

Lighthouse: An Immersive Drinking Musical is presented by Thrapp Theatrics and produced by Jacki Thrapp, Caitlin McNeilage, Joe DeAngelis, Kevin Ellis and Shira Zoince.

The musical sold-out at Scotland's Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2022 and was listed as a "last minute must see" show by the Edinburgh Evening News, praised as "comedic genius" by the UK's Moreish TV and applauded for its "Broadway-caliber singers" by The Dramatist Magazine.

Pre-order is available on iTunes. The music will be available everywhere at midnight on March 15, 2024.