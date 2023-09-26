Kyle Selig, Grace McLean & More to Lead ALICE IN NEVERLAND Developmental Reading

Obsessed with her memories of Wonderland, Alice embarks on the daring journey to recapture youth - including the sacrifices that might be required to never grow up. 

By: Sep. 26, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: First Look at Bernadette Peters, Lea Salonga & More in STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIE Photo 1 Photos: Get a First Look at STEPHEN SONDHEIM’S OLD FRIENDS
Which Shows Had the Biggest Overhaul From Out-of-Town Tryout to Broadway Opening? Photo 2 Which Shows Had the Biggest Overhaul From Out-of-Town Tryout to Broadway Opening?
Meet the Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG, Beginning Previews Tonight! Photo 3 Meet the Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG, Beginning Previews Tonight!
THE WIZ Gets Broadway Dates, Plus First Look at Cast! Photo 4 THE WIZ Gets Broadway Dates, Plus First Look at Cast!

Kyle Selig, Grace McLean & More to Lead ALICE IN NEVERLAND Developmental Reading

A sequel to one of the most beloved stories of all time, Lewis Carrol’s “Alice in Wonderland,” and a prequel to J.M. Barrie’s “Peter Pan,” the new musical Alice in Neverland is set for a September 28th developmental reading led by Allie Seibold, Heath Saunders (Company), Kyle Selig (Mean Girls), Grace McLean (Bad Cinderella), Courtnee Carter (Parade) and Rob Colletti (Almost Famous).
 
Growing older and obsessed with her memories of Wonderland, Alice embarks on the daring journey to recapture youth - including the sacrifices that might be required to never grow up. 
 
Alice in Neverland features book, music and lyrics by Phil Kenny and Reston Williams, director Catie Davis (Beetlejuice, Moulin Rouge), music director Kris Kukul (Beetlejuice), and general manager Joey Monda (Sing Out, Louise! Productions). The reading is being presented by six-time Tony Award® winning production team 42nd.club (& Juliet, Hadestown, Moulin Rouge).
 
Rounding out the reading cast are Travis Artz, Bobby Daye (Moulin Rouge), LaVon Fisher-Wilson (Chicago), Mia Gerachis, Stephanie Gibson (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), Donnie Hammond, Benjamin Henderson, Eddie Korbich (The Music Man), Garth Kravits (Gettin’ the Band Back Together), Elliott Mattox (Beetlejuice), Tiffany Mann (Be More Chill), Adelina Mitchell, Chase Petersen, Honor Blue Savage, and Emmet Smith.
 
Casting is by The Telsey Office / Rashad Naylor.



RELATED STORIES

1
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 9/24/23 Photo
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 9/24/23

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 9/24/2023.

2
Stephanie J. Block to Release Debut Holiday Album in November Photo
Stephanie J. Block to Release Debut Holiday Album in November

Stephanie J. Block's debut holiday album will feature both secular and sacred seasonal classics, including a new song written for her by Club44 co-founder Wayne Haun and Tony-winning lyricist David Zippel – will be released on November 3, 2023.

3
Bill English, Nkrumah Gatling, Teal Wicks & More to Lead RAGTIME in DC Photo
Bill English, Nkrumah Gatling, Teal Wicks & More to Lead RAGTIME in DC

Signature Theatre has revealed the cast and creative team for the epic musical Ragtime, with book by Terrence McNally, music by Stephen Flaherty, and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens. See who is starring and learn how to purchase tickets!

4
Audra McDonald & More to Take Part in Broadway Inspirational Voices Event Photo
Audra McDonald & More to Take Part in Broadway Inspirational Voices Event

The event will now feature special performances by some of Broadway's finest talents, including two-time Tony Award-winner Brian Stokes Mitchell, Tony-nominated actor Norm Lewis and Tony Award-winner Adrienne Warren, joining Emilie Kouatchou, Shoshana Bean, J Harrison Ghee, and more. Audra McDonald will be honored with the 2023 Inspiration Award.

More Hot Stories For You

Bill English, Nkrumah Gatling, Teal Wicks & More to Star in RAGTIME at Signature TheatreBill English, Nkrumah Gatling, Teal Wicks & More to Star in RAGTIME at Signature Theatre
MJ: THE MUSICAL, THE LION KING & More Join TDF's 2023-24 Season of Autism Friendly PerformancesMJ: THE MUSICAL, THE LION KING & More Join TDF's 2023-24 Season of Autism Friendly Performances
David Byrne and Arbutus to Host HERE LIES LOVE Benefit This ThursdayDavid Byrne and Arbutus to Host HERE LIES LOVE Benefit This Thursday
Listen: Nathan Lane and Megan Mullally Sing 'Gay Old Life' From DICKS THE MUSICALListen: Nathan Lane and Megan Mullally Sing 'Gay Old Life' From DICKS THE MUSICAL

Videos

Meet the Leading Ladies (Who Lunch) of the COMPANY National Tour Video
Meet the Leading Ladies (Who Lunch) of the COMPANY National Tour
HAMILTON Actor Deejay Young Auditions For THE VOICE Video
HAMILTON Actor Deejay Young Auditions For THE VOICE
Listen: Nathan Lane and Megan Mullally Sing 'Gay Old Life' From DICKS THE MUSICAL Video
Listen: Nathan Lane and Megan Mullally Sing 'Gay Old Life' From DICKS THE MUSICAL
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
THE LION KING
SOME LIKE IT HOT
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
HERE LIES LOVE
THE COTTAGE

Recommended For You