Kupferberg Center for the Arts at Queens College Unveils Lineup of Performances for Black History Month

Events include a staged reading of Mississippi Land, Family Concert: Cubop to Hip-Hop! and more.

By: Jan. 23, 2024

Kupferberg Center for the Arts at Queens College Unveils Lineup of Performances for Black History Month This February, the Kupferberg Center for the Arts at Queens College will present a series of captivating events in celebration of Black History Month. From a compelling staged reading to a family-friendly concert featuring Afro-Latin and Hip-Hop music, and an enchanting performance by The String Queens, the lineup promises a rich exploration of African American history and culture. 

 

1. Mississippi Land (A Staged Reading)

Date: SUN, FEB 4, 2024, 3 PM
Venue: LeFrak Concert Hall
Tickets: $5 (No Fees)

 

Step into the heart of the Mississippi Delta in 1945 with a compelling staged reading of "Mississippi Land" by Gina Keys. Directed by Alicia Whavers and Gayle Samuels, with executive producers Leon and Dave Huie, the play explores the complexity and challenges facing African Americans after the Civil War. The narrative underscores the grit and strength of southern women determined to build generational wealth amid the threat of government land theft. This event is proudly supported by Resorts World NYC. 

 

2. Family Concert: Cubop to Hip-Hop!

Date: SAT, FEB 10, 2024, 3 PM
Venue: LeFrak Concert Hall
Tickets: $20 (No Fees)

 

Join us on a fun family musical journey! Explore the rich history of Afro-Latin music, its roots in NYC's melting pot of the 1950s-60s, and how it shaped funk and hip-hop through the lens of Latin music icons Tito Puente, Celia Cruz, and more. Get ready to groove to the infectious rhythms of Steven Salcedo's Latin-Soul Group. Their high-energy tunes, with horns, drums, and singers, are perfect for a family dance-off! 

 

3. The String Queens

Date: FRI, FEB 16, 2024, 8 PM
Venue: LeFrak Concert Hall
Tickets: $30 (No Fees)

 

“The String Queens are adding soul to strings and inspiring the next generation.” (CBS Mornings) Praised for their authentic, soulful, and orchestral sound, The String Queens (TSQ) are a dynamic trio inspiring diverse audiences with their stimulating musical experiences. Their repertoire spans the baroque era to the Jazz Age and today's Billboard Hot 100 chart. TSQ's versatile programs transport audiences through a multitude of styles, moods, and genres, creating an unforgettable musical experience. 

 

Join us at the Kupferberg Center for the Arts this Black History Month for a celebration that explores the richness of African American history and culture through the arts.

 

For ticket information and to purchase tickets, please visit https://kupferbergcenter.org/black-history-month/

or call KCA Box Office at (718) 793-8080.

 

About Kupferberg Center for the Arts (KCA):

The mission of KCA is to provide high quality accessible and affordable cultural attractions to the Queens College community and the borough's 2.4 million residents. The largest indoor year-round multi-disciplinary arts entity in the borough, KCA features world class artists and performances at its main stage campus venues and showcases the talents of emerging and regional artists in off-site, neighborhood settings. A leader in the cultural landscape of Queens, KCA connects residents of the most ethnically diverse region of the nation to their unique cultural heritages, showcasing these arts to a broader audience and highlighting the contributions each makes to the distinct nature of our campus and community. 



Recommended For You