Krysta Rodriguez To Perform At Out Of The Box Theatrics' BROADWAY AT THE 154 CABARET SERIES

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Broadway's Krysta Rodriguez will play the Out of the Box Theatrics' Broadway at the 154 Cabaret Series. The performance will take place at Out of the Box Theatrics' new home at 154 Christopher Street (formerly the New Ohio Theatre) on May 14, 2024 at 8:00 PM.



Presented in 154's intimate and unique space, Krysta's concert features highlights from her library of Broadway credits, including Into The Woods, Spring Awakening, First Date, The Addams Family, In the Heights, A Chorus Line and Good Vibrations, as well as other selections and surprises.

About Krysta Rodriguez

Krysta Rodriguez starred as Cinderella in the Broadway revival of Into the Woods, and opposite Jeremy Pope and Paul Bettany in The Collaboration for MTC. Other Broadway credits include: Spring Awakening (Deaf West Revival + OBC), First Date, The Addams Family, In the Heights, A Chorus Line, Good Vibrations. On television, Rodriguez starred in Netflix's “Halston” as Liza Minnelli and is known for her work in "Smash" (NBC), "Daybreak" (Netflix), "Trial & Error" (NBC), "Quantico" (ABC), "Younger"(Paramount+), "The Mysteries of Laura" (NBC), "Gossip Girl" (CW) and opposite RuPaul in "How the Bitch Stole Christmas." Rodriguez starred as Megara in the world premiere of Disney's Hercules (Public Works at the Delacorte Theater) as well as in Theresa Rebeck's Seared (MCC; Outer Critics Circle honoree), West Side Story (‘Anita'; Kennedy Center), A Chorus Line (‘Diana'; Hollywood Bowl), and What We're Up Against (The Women's Project).

Out of the Box Theatrics

Out of the Box Theatrics was founded in 2016 by Liz Flemming, a legally blind artist, to create space for artists who have been historically underrepresented and undervalued. The company stages innovative and site-specific productions of new and classic plays and musicals while challenging audiences to experience these works outside of their expectations. By casting without regard to gender, race, creed, ethnicity, or disability, OOTB seeks to create a more inclusive and equitable theatre industry. OOTB has earned recent attention for its critically acclaimed streaming co-production of Jason Robert Brown's The Last 5 Years (New York Times' Critic's Pick, 2021 Drama League Nominee for Outstanding Digital Theater, 2022 Antonyo Award winner for Best Digital Theater Production), and its new production of the 1983 Broadway musical Baby (2022 Drama Desk Award nominee, Outstanding Revival of a Musical).