Kristin Chenoweth, Norm Lewis, Renee Elise Goldsberry and More to Take Part in Broadway Inspirational Voices Gala

Michael McElroy and Broadway Inspirational Voices have announced an evening like no other! BIV's "Silver Anniversary Gala Concert & Live Auction", honoring Disney Theatrical Productions for their commitment to diversity, will be jam packed with stellar performances, entertaining stories, and more heart than imaginable. This year's Gala hosts are Grammy and Tony Award nominated Norm Lewis (Porgy and Bess, Disney's The Disney's Little Mermaid), Telly Leung (Disney's Aladdin, Allegiance), Tony and Olivier Award winning Gavin Creel (Hello Dolly, Disney's Mary Poppins), and Grammy and Tony Award winning Renee Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton, Disney's The Lion King). The evening will be led by Master of Ceremonies, Brian Stokes Mitchell (Isabelle Stevenson Tony recipient; Theatre Hall of Fame). This one-of-a-kind concert is not to be missed.

BIV is known to perform with the stars, and this night will be no exception. Set to share the bill with BIV during the festivities are Emmy and Tony Award winner Kristin Chenoweth (Wicked, For The Girls), Grammy Award winning country music recording artist Jennifer Nettles (Sugarland), Courtney Reed (Aladdin, In the Heights), Norm Lewis, Telly Leung, and Renee Elise Goldsberry. Special appearances by multiple Tony Award-nominated composer Jeanine Tesori (Caroline or Change, Fun Home) and Tony and Pulitzer Prize award winning composer Tom Kitt (Next to Normal, If/Then) are also programmed.

In addition to sharing their music, BIV and Gala Co-Chairs Schele Williams and Cynthia Vance will honor Disney Theatrical Productions with BIV's first Diversity Award. This award is designed to celebrate those individuals or organizations whose work models inclusivity and mindfully embracing an array of humans, as BIV does. "It's an incredible honor for us to be recognized by Broadway Inspirational Voices at their inaugural Gala," said Thomas Schumacher, President & Producer, Disney Theatrical Productions. "It's been an inspiration to see Michael McElroy's vision continue to blossom over the past 25 years. As much as all of us at Disney Theatrical are proud to be honored, the real recognition belongs to Michael, board chairperson Schele Williams and every performer who has lent their voice to help the communities and artists served by BIV."

In McElroy's own words, "For most of us the Broadway community becomes our chosen family. And when family is hurting you want to help. Creating BIV 25 years ago was my way of using music to bring solace to my family during a time of great pain and loss. Here we are 25 years later. A desire to help and heal has become an organization that not only stands as an ambassador of our community, and the power of diversity, but brings hope, inspiration and transformation to many communities. The core of who and what we are is the same as it was 25 years ago: The music and its power to heal and transform lives."

March 2nd, 2020, 6:30pm - Edison Ballroom, 240 W. 47th Street, NY, NY. For information on how to purchase tickets and tables for this event visit www.BIVoices.org.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski





