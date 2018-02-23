Korean Theatre Director Lee Yoon-taek Accused of Rape

Variety reports that Lee Yoon-taek, the artistic director of one of South Korea's most notable theatre companies has been accused of sexual assault and rape.

The allegations were brought forward by actress Kim Soo-hee, who is currently the head of another theatre company. Per Variety, she alleges that over a twenty year period, Yoon-take had forced numerous actresses to offer him massages.

Another actress, Kim Ji-hyun posted on social media that "In 2005, I was raped by Lee while I was offering him a massage. I got pregnant and had to have an abortion. Lee gave me some KRW2 million ($2,000) and an apology. Later, as the matter became forgotten, he started sexually assaulting me again."

Another actress, Lee Seung-bi, claimed that she suffered professional consequences for refusing Toon-taek's advances.

Variety notes that in a press conference held Tuesday, Lee said "I offer my sincere apology to all the victims. [...] Sometimes I might have committed the acts in spite of myself. Other times, I might have felt guilty but ended up not suppressing the dirty desire within. But I did not rape any one. Not everything on social media is true."

Read the full Variety report here.





Related Articles