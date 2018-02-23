Breaking Stories

Korean Theatre Director Lee Yoon-taek Accused of Rape

Feb. 23, 2018  

Variety reports that Lee Yoon-taek, the artistic director of one of South Korea's most notable theatre companies has been accused of sexual assault and rape.

The allegations were brought forward by actress Kim Soo-hee, who is currently the head of another theatre company. Per Variety, she alleges that over a twenty year period, Yoon-take had forced numerous actresses to offer him massages.

Another actress, Kim Ji-hyun posted on social media that "In 2005, I was raped by Lee while I was offering him a massage. I got pregnant and had to have an abortion. Lee gave me some KRW2 million ($2,000) and an apology. Later, as the matter became forgotten, he started sexually assaulting me again."

Another actress, Lee Seung-bi, claimed that she suffered professional consequences for refusing Toon-taek's advances.

Variety notes that in a press conference held Tuesday, Lee said "I offer my sincere apology to all the victims. [...] Sometimes I might have committed the acts in spite of myself. Other times, I might have felt guilty but ended up not suppressing the dirty desire within. But I did not rape any one. Not everything on social media is true."

Read the full Variety report here.


Related Articles

From This Author BWW News Desk

  • Brandon Victor Dixon, Norm Lewis, and More Join NBC's JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR LIVE IN CONCERT
  • Santino Fontana Will Fill In For Gavin Creel in HELLO, DOLLY!
  • Kate Shindle, Janet Dacal, and More Will Join Harry Connick, Jr in Paper Mill's THE STING
  • What's the Buzz? Full Company Announced for NBC's JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR LIVE IN CONCERT
  • Breaking: Adam Chanler-Berat, Jack Davenport, Daniel Sunjata, Patrick Page & More Join Condola Rashad in SAINT JOAN
  • Breaking: HARVEY FIERSTEIN'S TORCH SONG, Starring Michael Urie, Will Transfer to Broadway This Fall!