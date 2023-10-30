Kimber Elayne Sprawl Takes Over Our Instagram Story for WICKED's 20th Anniversary!

Tune in to our Instagram Story today as Kimber Elayne Sprawl takes you behind the scenes of Wicked's 20th Anniversary performance!

By: Oct. 30, 2023

WickedKimber Elayne Sprawl (Nessarose) is so elated to be the first Black Nessa for the 20th Anniversary! Broadway: Marianne Lane in Girl from the North Country (The Public Theater), Jane in A Bronx Tale, BeautifulThe Carole King Musical. Tour: Disney’s The Lion King (Sarabi/Nala cover). Regional: Zoe in The Niceties (Milwaukee Rep), Felicia in Memphis (Walnut Street Theatre). Film/Television: “East New York” (CBS), “That Damn Michael Che” (HBO Max), “Inside Amy Schumer”(Paramount Plus). I can’t wait to marry Zach Crowley. Huge thanks to Cousin Z. IG: @kimber_elayne

Currently the 4th longest-running show in Broadway history, Wicked is celebrating its 20th Anniversary on Broadway.

New York City will officially become the Emerald City when the iconic landmark Empire State Building lights in green to commemorate the musical blockbuster’s 20 years on Broadway. Be sure to look to the western sky on the night of October 30th!

Fans of Wicked will celebrate the show’s two decades on Broadway with a special Monday evening 6:30pm anniversary performance for Wicked alums and fans.

On Tuesday, October 31, the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts will host a special free panel discussion about the creation of the global blockbuster with Wicked Composer/Lyricist Stephen Schwartz, Book Writer Winnie Holzman, and producer David Stone.  

Winner of over 100 international awards including the Grammy Award and three Tony Awards, Wicked has been performed in over 100 cities in 16 countries around the world (U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Japan, Germany, Holland, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, The Philippines, Mexico, Brazil, Switzerland and China) and has thus far been translated into six languages: Japanese, German, Dutch, Spanish, Korean and Portuguese.WICKED has been seen by nearly 65 million people worldwide and has amassed over $5 billion in global sales. 

In addition to the Broadway production, Wicked in North America has enjoyed unprecedented record-breaking sit-down engagements in Chicago, where it ran for nearly four years; Los Angeles, where it ran for two years; and San Francisco, where it ran for nearly two years, as well as two North American Tours.

The Broadway sensation Wicked looks at what happened in the Land of Oz…but from a different angle.  Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships…until the world decides to call one “good,” and the other one “wicked.”

With a thrilling score that includes the hits “Defying Gravity,” “Popular” and “For Good,” Wicked has been hailed by The New York Times as “the defining musical of the decade,” and by Time Magazine as “a magical Broadway musical with brains, heart, and courage.”  NBC Nightly News calls the hit musical “the most successful Broadway show ever.” 

Based on the novel by Gregory MaguireWicked has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Winnie Holzman.  The production is directed by Tony Award winner Joe Mantello with musical staging by Tony Award winner Wayne Cilento. WICKED is produced by Marc PlattUniversal Stage Productions, The Araca Group, Jon B. Platt and David Stone.




