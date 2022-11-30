Kick Off The Holiday Season With A Livestream Celebration Tomorrow At Lincoln Center
Kick off the holiday season with this FREE live-streamed concert and singalong!
On Thursday, December 1, at 12:00pm ET, the Christmas World of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC) in Athens comes to life in a dazzling celebration with stunning light installations, followed by a festive choral performance and singalong.
New Yorkers can watch the lighting ceremony and concert for FREE, live-streamed direct from Athens to the 50-foot Digital Wall in the main lobby of the new David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center.
Performers include the Greek National Opera's Children's Chorus, Marina Satti's female choir Chórεs, and a singalong of festive tunes such as "Rocking around the Christmas Tree," "Dancing Queen," "Feliz Navidad," and more, led by the artistic director of the Young People's Chorus of New York, Francisco J. Núñez.
