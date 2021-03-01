Kelli O'Hara, Steven Pasquale, Jason Robert Brown and More Join THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY Reunion Panel

Long awaited reunion! New Jersey's Jesse Walker, host of the online celebrity show "The Jesse Walker Show," is celebrating the shows 20th season with a special event reuniting some of the cast and creative team from 2014 Broadway musical The Bridges of Madison County that include cast members Tony Award winner Kelli O'Hara, Steven Pasquale, Hunter Foster, Caitlin Kinnunen, Derek Klena, and creative team Jason Robert Brown (music & lyrics), Marsha Norman (book) and Barlett Sher (director) to help raise funds for The Actors Fund. The 2-hour panel will live stream for one-night only event on Monday, March 15, 2021 at 8:00PM EST / 5:00PM PST. All donations and proceeds from the event will go to benefit The Actors Fund.

With a soaring score and a heartbreaking story, The Bridges of Madison County, based on the best-selling novel, and developed by Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown (The Last Five Years, Parade, Songs for a New World) and Pulitzer Prize winner Marsha Norman (The Color Purple, The Secret Garden)_, captures the lyrical expanse of America's heartland along with the yearning eternal question, "What if...?" Winner of the 2014 Tony Award for Best Score and Orchestrations.

Jesse Walker, named "Talk Show Host with Tenacity" by New Jersey's Bergen Record in 2005, has been producing, directing, choreographing, and acting in his own plays, as well as other revivals, since he was 15-years old. Walker runs his own theater group and puts on plays locally around his neighborhood almost every year. During high school, he hosted his own show on public access on ECTV in Emerson, NJ. After relocating and a 6-year break, Jesse returned via internet with his revamped debut of "The Jesse Walker Show." Musical theater credits include How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, Grease, Take Me As I Am (original), Smile Annie Farbissen, A Christmas Carol with a Jewish twist (an original adaptation). Television credits: "The Jesse Walker Show," and "Caroline Rhea." Awards: The New Jersey Governors Award for being the first handicapped person to have his own celebrity talk show.

Watch via live stream on all "The Jesse Walker Show" social media pages:

YOUTUBE and FACEBOOK.