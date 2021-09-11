Kelli O'Hara Returns to Feinstein's/54 Below This Month!

Tony Award winner and Emmy and Grammy nominee Kelli O'Hara brings her glorious voice, irresistible stage appeal, and radiant personality to Broadway's Supper Club with an evening of songs from the Great White Way, her celebrated career, and favorites from her personal repertoire. Hailed by the London Sunday Times as "Broadway musical's undisputed queen," Kelli O'Hara is one of the theater's most sought-after and acclaimed leading ladies. Her portrayal of Anna Leonowens in the critically lauded revival of The King and I garnered her the 2015 Tony Award® for Best Leading Actress in a Musical before she reprised the role in the West End and Tokyo to rave reviews. Most recently, she starred in the Broadway revival of Kiss Me, Kate, garnering her 7th Tony Award® nomination.

Guests will be greeted with a welcome drink and hors d'oeuvres prior to a three-course dinner

and an up-close and personal performance. Following the show, guests are invited to linger and

savor their evening in the warm and stylish environs of Feinstein's/54 Below. The cost of dinner,

the concert, tax and tip is included in the ticket price, with additional alcoholic beverages billed

separately.

SEP 28-OCT 3 | 8:30pm

Ticket prices start at $300 and include tax and gratuity.

Official Hotel Partner Mandarin Oriental Hotel

Click HERE for more info!