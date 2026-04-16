Kelli O’Hara, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Patrick Ball and More Join Broadway Earth Day Concert

Additional performers and guest speakers have been revealed for the 5th Annual Broadway Celebrates Earth Day Concert, now just one week away. The free event takes place Saturday, April 25 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. in Times Square’s Duffy Square in front of the iconic red steps.

Newly announced appearances by Tony Award winner and Emmy, Grammy, and eight-time Tony nominee Kelli O’Hara (The King and I), Golden Globe winner and Emmy nominee Michaela Jaé Rodriguez (Pose), Emmy winner and Tony and Grammy nominee Liz Callaway (Baby), Critics Choice Award nominee Patrick Ball (The Pitt), Tony winner Lauren Patten (Jagged Little Pill), DeShawn Bowens (Mean Girls), Christine Pedi (Chicago), Zachary Noah Piser (Maybe Happy Ending), and a performance from Little Shop of Horrors. Additional guest speakers include Commissioner of the New York City Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment Rafael Espinal and MacArthur “Genius Grant” recipient and environmental justice leader Catherine Coleman Flowers.

The concert will be hosted by Seth Rudetsky in the morning, and Tony winner Jessie Mueller and Josh Breckenridge in the afternoon.

Presented by the Broadway Green Alliance, the concert reflects the growing commitment of the performing arts sector to environmental responsibility.

For its fifth year, the free public performance moves to one of the most recognizable stages on Earth. The event will blend performances from Broadway talent with over 100 students and performers from local schools and community groups, including:

The Jimmy Awards; Baayork Lee’s National Asian Artists Project; Tony nominee Jenn Colella (Come From Away); Sonya Balsara (Aladdin); Mara Davi (A Chorus Line); Jenn Gambatese (Mrs. Doubtfire); Arielle Jacobs (Here Lies Love); Shayna Steele (Rent); and performances from & Juliet, Chicago, and Wicked.

Reuniting for the first time since Beautiful: The Carole King Musical: Tony winner Jessie Mueller, Tony nominee Anika Larsen, and Tony nominee Jarrod Spector.

Special appearances by Tony winner Julie Halston (And Just Like That…) and Drama Desk Award winner Andréa Burns (In the Heights).

The surrounding pedestrian plaza will host a special exhibit from lead partner The Climate Museum and offer family-friendly activities from leading voices in climate advocacy, including Headcount, Materials for the Arts, and the Wildlife Conservation Society — creating an afternoon full of art and action.

Last year’s concert drew more than 25,000 attendees, with an additional 75,000 visitors passing through Times Square during the event. It generated over 460,000 digital impressions across Broadway Green Alliance’s social platforms. Building on that momentum, this year’s concert aims to further elevate climate concerns, inspire more sustainable choices, and invite audiences to engage more deeply with live theatre.

The concert serves as a marquee event for the NYC Department of Transportation’s citywide “Car-Free Earth Day.” David Alpert directs the event and Rick Hip-Flores serves as music director. Fans can also tune in from around the world via livestream on the Stars in the House YouTube channel.