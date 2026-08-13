Keke Palmer's THE WEDDINGS OF LADY MISS JACQUELINE Premieres on Audible

Keke Palmer's Lady Miss Jacqueline returns in The Weddings of Lady Miss Jacqueline, a new audio production premiering Thursday, August 13 on Audible.

The comedy follows Lady Miss across six decades and a succession of weddings in which matrimony frequently takes a back seat to her latest scheme. The story travels from a 1970s rehearsal dinner at a Malibu mansion and a 1990s crystal mine wedding in Sedona to a 2025 penthouse ceremony and an intergalactic courtroom in 2089.

Along the way, Lady Miss tackles everything from blackmailing a senator and pitching a reality television empire to battling a tech billionaire over advertising rights on the moon.

Palmer is joined by Sheryl Lee Ralph as Lady Miss' mother Delia, Danielle Brooks as her best friend and divorce attorney The Baroness, and Zachariah Porter as her Mystic and Butler. The comedy mixes satire with themes of ambition, motherhood, legacy and the desire to be seen.

Palmer originally introduced Lady Miss Jacqueline through digital comedy content, with the character launching in a sketch series co-created with Max Wyeth. The series went on to amass more than 100 million views across social media before the character appeared in Amazon Publishing's Southern Belle Insults, a collection of five modern fairy tales.

The Weddings of Lady Miss Jacqueline is one of three full-length audio-first titles expanding the character's universe. Becoming Lady Miss Jacqueline is also available, while Bereavement Committee is set for release August 27.

Audible and Palmer will also expand the story with Southern Belle Insults: The Pre-Wedding Shenanigans of Lady Miss, a three-part microdrama series arriving August 17-19.

The prequel takes place on the morning of Lady Miss Jacqueline's wedding, following an all-night bachelorette party. As she prepares for a press conference designed to turn her impending nuptials into the launch of her latest business venture, she discovers her groom's twin brother naked and passed out among the remaining party guests.

The resulting scandal escalates from there — eventually drawing a response from the Pope.

The three-part series was written by Max Wyeth, directed by Kristen Brancaccio and edited by Thomas Pallier.

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