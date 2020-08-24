Katrina Lenk and More From COMPANY Take Part in Covenant House Sleep Out
The Sleep Out will take place tonight, August 24.
Katrina Lenk shared on Twitter that she and other cast members from Company, including Claybourne Elder, Bobby Conte Thornton, and Javier Ingacio are taking part in Covenant House's Sleep Out tonight, August 24th.
See Lenks' tweet below!
Members of @CompanyBway are giving up our beds for one night so young people can sleep safely at @CovenantHouse! Can you support us? https://t.co/VyN7fIGZzJ via @DonorDrive- Katrina Lenk (@TheKatrinaLenk) August 24, 2020
The Sleep Out is an act of solidarity with the 4.2 million young people who experience homelessness each year.
For more information visit: https://www.sleepout.org/index.cfm?fuseaction=donordrive.team&teamid=8700
To donate, CLICK HERE.
