Katrina Lenk and More From COMPANY Take Part in Covenant House Sleep Out

The Sleep Out will take place tonight, August 24.

Aug. 24, 2020  

Katrina Lenk shared on Twitter that she and other cast members from Company, including Claybourne Elder, Bobby Conte Thornton, and Javier Ingacio are taking part in Covenant House's Sleep Out tonight, August 24th.

See Lenks' tweet below!

The Sleep Out is an act of solidarity with the 4.2 million young people who experience homelessness each year.

For more information visit: https://www.sleepout.org/index.cfm?fuseaction=donordrive.team&teamid=8700

To donate, CLICK HERE.


