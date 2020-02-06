Kathryn Spiers & Sara Morrison Join INTERNET EXPLORERS: GOOGLE at Caveat

Kathryn Spiers, an engineer fired in the midst of organizing for fellow employees at Google; and Sara Morrison, a data and privacy reporter at Vox; will join Mark Vigeant for Internet Explorers: Google on Feb 15 at Caveat.

"Don't be evil" began to permeate Google's work culture in 2000. It even prefaced the corporation's Code of Conduct for its first decade in business. But as Google enters tech company middle age, employees and the general public alike have woken up to the dark side of the ubiquitous tech giant - it's cooperated with repressive foreign governments, made people's medical information vulnerable to bad actors, even waged a war against its own employees. Has Google become too powerful? Does its power obfuscate its original mandate? Or do the benefits it adds to the consumer and employee experience outweigh its deal with the Devil?

Mark Vigeant will answer all of these questions and more with the help of expert guests and comedians! And everyone will learn a lot and ROFL.

Internet Explorers, a monthly comedy show hosted by Mark Vigeant at Caveat, investigates tech trends, wins, and foibles with the help of comedians and industry professionals alike. The entire event will be available to watch simultaneously on the Web, and for free, on Mark's YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/markvigeant.

Those watching from home are encouraged to interact with Sam Reece, the event's live-stream moderator.

Mark is additionally joined by composer Darren Solomon ("the band"), Rollie Williams ("the sidekick"), and Sam Reece ("the moderator").

Internet Explorers: Google will take place on February 15, 2020 at Caveat (21A Clinton Street). Doors open at 9:00pm and the show begins at 9:30pm. Tickets are $10 in advance and can be purchased at the door for $12. Tickets can be purchased online at the link below: https://www.caveat.nyc/event/internet-explorers-2-15-2020.





