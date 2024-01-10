Kathleen Chalfant, Julie Halston, Ann Harada, Melissa Leo, Mary Testa And More Are Part WOMEN ON FIRE: FAIR IS FOUL

Outer Critics' Circle award-nominated Royal Family Productions, a non-profit theatre company known for its innovative productions and development of new original work, will present a workshop run of a brand new chapter of the WOMEN ON FIRE series, subtitled Fair is Foul.

Fair is Foul is written and co-directed by Royal Family's artistic director Chris Henry from stories as told by a group of anonymous women, with choreography and co-direction from Lorna Ventura. Tickets are $100 for general admission/ $75 tax-deductible with $250/$225 tax-deducible VIP tickets. Tickets need to be purchased in advance by visiting www.RoyalFamilyProductions.org.

The cast features stars of stage and screen including Gina Naomi Baez (She's Gotta Have It, Triple Threat, Hunchback of Notre Dame, “Orange is the New Black”), Kathleen Chalfant (“House of Cards,” “Law & Order,” “The Affair,” Angels in America, Wit), Charlotte Cohn (Coram Boy, “The Good Nurse”), Maddie Corman (Accidentally Brave), Linedy Genao (Bad Cinderella), Julie Halston (“And Just Like That…”, You Can't Take It With You), Ann Harada (Avenue Q, Into the Woods, Schmigadoon!), Melissa Leo (Academy-Award winner for “The Fighter”, “Frozen River”), Kristolyn Lloyd (1776, Dear Evan Hansen) Lois Robbins (Blowtorch, “One Life to Live”), Dale Soules (“Orange is the New Black,” The Magic Show), Constance Shulman (“Orange is the New Black,” “Doug,” The Rose Tattoo), Lianah Sta. Ana (Miss Saigon, Waitress), Mary Testa (three-time Tony nominee for On the Town, 42nd Street, and Oklahoma), and Desi Waters (“The Blacklist,” Fame) with a dance ensemble of Emily Anne Davis, Kayla Hsu, Madison McLean, and Lily Sledge.

The creative team for this production includes Chris Henry (playwright/co-director), Lorna Ventura (co-director/choreography), Ethan Field (lighting design), Lars Jacobsen (original music), Lee Lillis (sound design) and Cheyenne Sykes (original set design) Alexa Sacks-Wilner (Stage Manager) Kali Aguilar (Line Producer).

Royal Family is led by Artist Director Chris Henry and Creative Director Lorna Ventura.

CHRIS HENRY (Writer/Director) is an award-winning theatre director and writer based in New York City. CREATIVE DIRECTOR Anthony Rapp's Without You, WRITING/DIRECTING CREDITS WITH ROYAL FAMILY: Anne of Green Gables: Part 1 (based on the novel by Lucy Maud Montgomery), Anne of Green Gables: Part 2 (based on the novel by Lucy Maud Montgomery), WOMEN ON FIRE: Stories from the Frontlines, WOMEN ON FIRE: Scorching the Dividing Lines, , Louie, Red, and the Jazzman (in collaboration with Wycliffe Gordon), Nobody Suspects a Butterfly (originally a feature film treatment Henry wrote for Ross Greenburg, Former President of HBO Sports), MM2000 (in collaboration with Shane W. Evans) and Opal Ann Meets the Fabulous Kit Katt, A Play with Musical Fantasies (in collaboration with Summer Hyde and Daniel A. Weiss). DIRECTING CREDITS WITH ROYAL FAMILY: Brass Heart the musical, thoughts of a COLORED MAN on a day when the sun set too early, LOVE/SICK, Four Last Things, Dedalus Lounge, Safe Home. NYC DIRECTING HIGHLIGHTS: Joe (Cherry Lane Mentor Project), Trans-Euro Express (Irish Arts Center), Art of War (Madison Square Garden), Sharpen Your Blade (“Time Out” Critic's Pick), Fishbowl (New York Magazine Critic's pick), Suicide Society (Winner Best Director). ACTORS THEATRE OF LOUISVILLE: The Actor's Nightmare, Grace of I, Dog Named Becky, One Hundred Women, Electric Roses, Sure Thing. Henry is twice nominated for the Zelda Fichlander Award from the Stage Directors and Choreographers Society and won the New England Theater Conference Regional Directors Award.

LORNA VENTURA (Co-Director/Choreographer) is an award-winning director/choreographer with a long list of credits, from Broadway to film and television. Ventura was nominated for a Helen Hayes award for her work on American Prophet. Ventura just choreographed Karen Zacarías' Destiny of Desire directed by Ruben Santiago-Hudson at the Guthrie Theater. Some of her choreography credits include working alongside impressive directors such as James Mangold in Kate And Leopold and Fred Schepisi in It Runs In The Family and in-house choreographer for seasons 1-4 of “Gossip Girl” including “Valley Girls,” “In The Realm Of Bases,” “It's A Wonderful Lie,” “Hi Society” and “Disco Stick,” as well as the pilot and season 1 & 2 for “Carries Diaries.” These opportunities allowed Lorna to work directly with celebrities such as Hugh Jackman, Meg Ryan, Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Chace Crawford, and Anna Sophia Robb to name a few. Favorite Broadway credits include Wicked, (performer original Broadway company), Grease (performer original Broadway company), All Shook Up (Associate Choreographer),

ROYAL FAMILY's mission is to galvanize the Times Square community by cultivating raw talent, collaborating with seasoned artists, and inspiring audiences with a diversity of lion-hearted theatre. To us, everyone in the theatre community is not only royalty but family. Our programs and productions give artists space at all stages of their careers. We don't want to tell just any story: we want to best serve artists in telling their own stories. In today's political and social climate, it is also more important than ever to celebrate all voices—especially those underrepresented in the traditional theatre space. At Royal Family, we celebrate the work of women and queer artists, playwrights of color, works with LGBTQIA themes, and artists of all ages and body types.

Royal Family has been a creative incubator of original, humanistic plays for over a decade. Bravery and fearlessness are imperative to our process. Artists and audiences alike are challenged in a creative safe space to explore the humor and the tangled truths of the human condition. As actor and first-time playwright Anthony Rapp (Rent, Dazed and Confused, Star Trek: Discovery) observes, “Royal Family is committed to truthful, heartfelt, alive, theatrical storytelling. It's vital to the human experience and hard to come by.”

Royal Family was established in 2007 by Katie Avebe, Mary Bernardi, Chris Henry and Andy Theodorou as a home for artists wishing to challenge and transform the traditional theatre canon. Discover more at our website,