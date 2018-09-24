Kate Burton, Constance Wu, and More Join Benoist and Flockhart in Reading of TERMS OF ENDEARMENT

As previously reported, an exclusive one-night-only reading of Terms of Endearment is headed to The Geffen Playhouse. All proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit Stand Up To Cancer and Geffen Playhouse's New Play Development Program.The event will take place Monday, October 1, at The Geffen Playhouse in Los Angeles.

The all-star cast includes Golden Globe-winning and Emmy Award-nominated Calista Flockhart (Supergirl, Ally McBeal) as Aurora Greenway, Chris Wood (Supergirl, The Vampire Diaries) as Flap Horton and Melissa Benoist (Supergirl, Glee) as Emma Greenway, with newly announced Kate Burton, Willie Garson, Alfred Molina, Kumail Nanjiani, and Italia Ricci joining the cast.

They will be performing an intimate reading of the iconic, five-time Academy Award-winning classic film, including Best Picture (1983). The original Terms of Endearment cast featured Shirley MacLaine, Debra Winger, Jack Nicholson, Danny DeVito and John Lithgow. A dessert reception will follow.

Tickets are priced at $100 - $200 and available in person at The Geffen Playhouse box office or online at www.geffenplayhouse.org/endearment. Host Committee packages are available at $5000 by contacting Jamie Mikelich at jamiem@geffenplayhouse.org or 310-208-6500 ext. 128.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

