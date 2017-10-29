Karen Olivo to Star in FUN HOME for Forward Theater Company

It's just been revealed by Madison.com that in Forward Theater Company's 2018-19 season, Karen Olivo will make her Madison stage debut in Wisconsin's first production of FUN HOME. The paper reports that the Tony-winner will play Alison opposite Clare Arena Haden as Helen.

Based on Alison Bechdel's best-selling graphic memoir, FUN HOME introduces Alison at three different ages in her life, as she explores and unravels the mysteries of her childhood. A refreshingly honest musical, Alison eventually sees her parents through the eyes of a grown-up. The show was the winner of five 2015 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Book, Score and Director of a Musical.

FUN HOME has music by Jeanine Tesori, book and lyrics by Lisa Kron and is based on the graphic novel by Alison Bechdel. Sam Gold is the director and Danny Mefford is the choreographer.

Karen Olivo most recently returned to the stage as Angelica Schuyler in the Chicago production of HAMILTON.

She won the Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical in WEST SIDE STORY, having created the role of Vanessa both on and Off-Broadway in Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony Award winning Best Musical IN THE HEIGHTS in 2008. She also appeared on Broadway in RENT and BROOKLYN. She performed Off-Broadway in Lynn Nottage's play BY THE WAY, MEET VERA STARK, had a recurring role in the hit television series THE GOOD WIFE, and was a series regular on HARRY'S LAW.

