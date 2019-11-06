KRISTIN CHENOWETH: FOR THE GIRLS Has Announced Digital Lottery

Kristin Chenoweth will return to the Broadway stage in a live concert celebrating the release of her new album FOR THE GIRLS (Concord Records, produced by Steve Tyrell), with Music Direction by Mary-Mitchell Campbell, Directed by Richard Jay-Alexander and Presented by James L. Nederlander. The limited engagement begins November 8, 2019 at the Nederlander Theatre (208 West 41st Street) and will run through November 17, 2019 (8 performances only).

Today the producers have announced that for each concert there will be a digital lottery, making a limited number of $45 tickets available at https://lottery.broadwaydirect.com/show/kristin/.

Powered by Broadway Direct, Kristin Chenoweth: For the Girls digital lottery will open at 9:00am the day of the performance, for evening performances, and 8:00pm the day prior to the performance for matinee performances. Matinee lotteries will close at 9:00am the day of the performance, and evening lotteries will close at 1:00pm the day of the performance. Winners will be notified by email shortly after each drawing and have 60 minutes to claim and pay for tickets online. Tickets can be picked up 30 minutes prior to show time at the Nederlander Theatre. Photo ID is required for pickup, seat locations and number of tickets awarded by the lottery are subject to availability. Maximum two tickets per entry. Please note, lottery seats may be partial view.

Kristin has made her voice heard on the Broadway stage, earning herself a Tony Award for her performance in YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN. However, it was her show-stopping performance in WICKED as Glinda that kickstarted her killer career on Broadway. Kristin has continued to engage her audiences with her astonishing vocals and irresistible charm, having been described, "she's like a singing ray of sunshine," by New York Times critic Charles Isherwood, following her most recent performance in MY LOVE LETTER TO BROADWAY.

Kristin Chenoweth will bring her powerhouse voice and her emotionally charged interpretations as she performs a series of classic hits from her new album, FOR THE GIRLS. She will wow the audience with songs such as "The Way We Were," "When I Fall in Love," and "The Man That Got Away" from the beloved artists Barbra Streisand, Dolly Parton and Judy Garland. This must-see performance acts as her personal tribute to music's most passionate women, who have influenced her into becoming the accomplished Broadway star she is today.

Kristin has described her new album saying, "I really wanted to pay homage to all the women singers who have influenced me over the years. I wanted to make something that men could also enjoy, but this is by the girls and for the girls. I wanted to pay homage to these women and do them proud, but I also wanted to put my own stamp on it. And I think I was able to do that."





