KOTA Productions' LYRICS FOR LIFE Returns To Symphony Space, November 12

Lyrics for Life aims to break the stigma surrounding mental health through the power of music.

By: Oct. 11, 2023

KOTA Productions' Lyrics For Life returns to Symphony Space for one-night only on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 pm.

A musical celebration in honor of mental health awareness and suicide prevention, Lyrics For Life aims to break the stigma surrounding mental health through the power of music. Tickets are now on sale at Click Here.

Hosted by Swayam Bhatia (Disney's The Mighty Ducks and HBO's Succession) and Devin Trey Campbell (Broadway's MJ The Musical, Broadway's Kinky Boots and ABC's Single Parents), the evening will feature stars from Broadway, television and film between 6-25 years old.

Laura Luc, creator of Lyrics For Life and founder of KOTA, will direct and produce. Alex-Renee Davies will serve as music director, with choreography by Jeorgi Smith, and Alyssa Luc as Associate Producer.

KOTA Productions, a non-profit 501(c)3 organization based in New York City, is dedicated to creating innovative entertainment for all ages. KOTA aims to inspire young people to follow their passions and make a positive impact on the world. KOTA's commitment to giving back extends beyond performances, as the company actively seeks partnerships with organizations that align with our mission of making a difference in the lives of others. KOTA has trained and worked with performers from Broadway productions, National Tours, feature films and TV shows. KOTA fosters creativity, self-expression, and teamwork among young artists, developing a foundation for success in the performing arts and beyond.

Learn more at www.KOTAProductions.com/lyricsforlife.




Recommended For You